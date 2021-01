I think the mistake the team made was not using the preseason well. Flacco showed little decisiveness in his throws and you could see his receivers were not on the same page at times. This offense should be able to eat up an aggressive defense like the Raiders were playing with quick hits to hot reads but Flacco clearly didnt bring that tonight and Lock would certainly be worse. If they had actually used the preseason games to develop some game timing and feel, instead of confirming they had to cut the other crap QBs, things might have looked different. In any event Flacco is a one and done, if Lock looks decent they draft a QB day three next year. If he's not looking good then someone is getting picked in the first round. Will Elway be making that decision, TBD.



And yeah the FG was a joke. Didn't really affect the game so hopefully the staff realizes their error and cleans simple strategy errors up soon before they do cost a win.