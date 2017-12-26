Josh Rosen

Has the scouts fooled as is, so why play and expose himself as a fraud?

Josh Allen at Wyoming proved he is far superior to Rosen in his bowl game.
 
Re: josh rosen

Re: josh rosen

Agreed on Rosen but I think Josh Allen is fools gold. A legit NFL QB should have much better success in that awful conference. I don't care for most of the QB's in this years draft class. I like Mayfield a bit however. He's a competitive assassin. I think he will work and will himself into being a good pro.
 
Re: josh rosen

Re: josh rosen

Also the prikk thinks he is so good that he can tell certain teams not to draft him.

Fukker is a stickman that will get broke in half in his first NFL game.
 
Re: josh rosen

Re: josh rosen

Eli did the same thing, it worked out very well for him
 
Re: josh rosen

Re: josh rosen

Josh Allen is Blake Bortles. Great physical skills but something seems to be missing upstairs with how he processes what he sees. Someone will overdraft because of his physical skills. Rosen looks alot like a skinnier Goff. I think he'll wind up being a good NFL QB if he lands with the Giants. Darnold is like Allen. Something seems to be missing. Mayfield is a weaker armed Manziel, who could be a good NFL QB if his head is on straight, unlike Johnie's. Lamar Jackson might wind up being the best one if he comes out, eventually. Last years top 3 all better than the top guys this year, but since they were only around 6'2" Mahomes and Watson were underdrafted, and the 6"4" and up guys in this draft, Darnold and Allen will likely be overdrafted, since they were hyped from before the season.
 
Re: josh rosen

Re: josh rosen

I know squat about the nfl but Allen was 11/19 154 and much like all season benefited from a defense/special teams that caused 8 turnovers. He is not anywhere near what was expected preseason. His completion rate ranked mid 60th in the fbs. I never saw anything eye popping that might have more to do with the all but 1 fr. Target he was throwing to but I didnt see anything elite about him.
 
Re: josh rosen

Re: josh rosen

You have to take a shot on somebody like Allen. Guy has all the tools and mechanics.

But we’re getting down to the wire with guys like Brady, Big Ben, Brees, even Rodgers just turned 34 (an old 34 due to injuries).

QBs will be game managers eventually in this league and you will be able to win with average guys.
 
Re: josh rosen

Re: josh rosen

Impossible to tell who will pan out. NFL QB play is all about how fast you can process information. The speed of the game can’t be duplicated in any college football game.

Do your scouting and hope for the best once they hit the field in a regular season NFL game.
 
Re: josh rosen

Re: josh rosen

IS THE OLD MAN snyder retiring ?........HUGE , IF HE IS......?????.........he is a LIVING LEGEND TO THESE PEOPLE !..........any one know for sure ?
 
Re: josh rosen

Re: josh rosen

Perfect fucking post, 100% spot on
 
Re: josh rosen

Re: josh rosen

You're right, if this is Snyder's last game, those kids will run through a wall for him
 
Re: josh rosen

Re: josh rosen

he warmed up in uniform with his teammates, as I said.


Interim head coach finally confirmed 25 minutes before the game that Rosen would not play (previously there were "reports" that he would not play, but nothing from the team).
 
Re: josh rosen

Re: josh rosen

Allen so overrated. He’s shit, he’ll be lucky to have a career as good as Bortles or Gabbert and I don’t think he comes close.

Rosen is a pussy. Poor man’s Jay Cutler.

Darnold the most upside but he plays like a retarded Favre, zero regard for ball safety.

Mayfield is a spaz with happy feet.

Jackson is horribly inaccurate and just plain stupid.

Fromm and Rudolph are probably the only two QB’s that played college football this year I’d even consider spending a first round pick on (and Fromm obviously isn’t eligible yet)
 
Re: josh rosen

Re: josh rosen

Allen reminds me of Jake Locker. Was anointed as the #1 overall pick before his final season, then turned in a very mediocre last year. Both have/had great measurables but it just didn’t translate on the field.

I would take Mayfield ahead of him.
 
Re: josh rosen

Re: josh rosen

Good comp. I liked Locker(and Ryan Leaf, among others), but the physical skills prototype guys that don't have the pocket presence/instincts/sixth sense from day 1, generally fail to live up to their ability.
 
