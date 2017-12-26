Josh Rosen

Heisenberg said: Agreed on Rosen but I think Josh Allen is fools gold. A legit NFL QB should have much better success in that awful conference. I don't care for most of the QB's in this years draft class. I like Mayfield a bit however. He's a competitive assassin. I think he will work and will himself into being a good pro. Click to expand...

Re: josh rosenJosh Allen is Blake Bortles. Great physical skills but something seems to be missing upstairs with how he processes what he sees. Someone will overdraft because of his physical skills. Rosen looks alot like a skinnier Goff. I think he'll wind up being a good NFL QB if he lands with the Giants. Darnold is like Allen. Something seems to be missing. Mayfield is a weaker armed Manziel, who could be a good NFL QB if his head is on straight, unlike Johnie's. Lamar Jackson might wind up being the best one if he comes out, eventually. Last years top 3 all better than the top guys this year, but since they were only around 6'2" Mahomes and Watson were underdrafted, and the 6"4" and up guys in this draft, Darnold and Allen will likely be overdrafted, since they were hyped from before the season.