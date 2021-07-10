JPMorgan Sees Little Sign of Workforce Gain After Benefits Cut

In U.S. states where governors have prematurely ended supplemental unemployment insurance programs, there’s little indication that cutting off the benefits has improved the labor markets in those states.




of course it won't change the job situation taking the 300 away... If the person does not have a job he / she will always keep looking.. $300 is the gross amount. Fox news will always tell you something else to get viewers. The banks know more. They see transactions and credit / cash.

Most people do not know Amazon is 30% small business. If dunkin donuts is at $15 per hour just about anyone can go to $12-15. Not $7 per hour. You will get workers with more money. Look how pro sports works.. same way.. If you ever owned a business you would know, it is not 1995 wages anymore.
 
I own a small business and that's laughable.

The unemployment rate has been increasing nationwide (rather than decreasing as it should during a recovery) and the states that ended unemployment benefits were all red states with most of them having small populations. Those states also were not enacting harsh COVID-19 protocols. So their unemployment rates were already well ahead of the states that continued with the enhanced unemployment benefits. They don't have nearly as much economic recovery to undergo.

There's a reason why big corporations like Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan always come out to bat for liberal policies. They don't give a flying fuck about the economy. They make money no matter which way it goes. They only care about burying their competition and cementing their positions of power in place.
 
