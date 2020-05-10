Katie Miller tests positive for coronavirus

She's the Nazi's wife. Speaks volumes about her that she married a Nazi. Karma deserving!

She probably had to be talked out of drinking the Clorox. I'm sure she thought it would make her more white on the inside.
 
Winky drowning in a soup of hate, sad to see. One would think his illness would have made him love life a little more?
Can you blame him after what Trump, Steph Miller and Katie have done to our once great country. We're no better than a 3rd world country, a banana republic.
 
It must suck to stay in your house until July, you voted for Pritzker. Enjoy your blue way of living.

Stay safe.
Just got home from a 3 mile run in wet and virus conditions. Also went shopping at a Walmart and Jewel. Mandatory face covering rule in the virus conditions. Which I think is very smart. Stores were crowded.

I'm anxious for restaurants to open. Missing the breakfast club. Can't wait to fuck up some MAGA people for what Trump has done to the country.
 
Just got home from a 3 mile run in wet and virus conditions. Also went shopping at a Walmart and Jewel. Mandatory face covering rule in the virus conditions. Which I think is very smart. Stores were crowded.

I'm anxious for restaurants to open. Missing the breakfast club. Can't wait to fuck up some MAGA people for what Trump has done to the country.
That had to be a brutal run, temp has dropped all day.
 
