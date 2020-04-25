Kim Jong Un dead?

winkyduck said: Like #IQ45 I highly doubt The Fat Midget Lil Kim has eaten a Veggie in his life. If he is indeed dead I see his Sis might take over. If ever there was a time to unite Korea this might be it. Sorry to hear he may have died and our DICKtator is still alive Click to expand...

Admittdly I don't follow the goings on in N Korea, but from what little I know about sis, she's basically the same as him, while it would be amazing to see the Koreas unite, I don't see it happening. Again, I don't follow that stuff, but I don't think anything changes there even with the death of Lil Kim