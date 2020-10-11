King Me!

All Hail King James,

All Hail the GOAT King.

King of LA and the NBA!

Triple-Double close out game and turns Jimmy Buckets into Jimmy No Buckets!

4 Rings.

4 Finals MVPs.

The only man to ever to lead 3 different franchises to the Promise Land. Every Team the man has ever played for has won a Chip.

The Universe has never created a better basketball player than LeBron Raymone James Sr.

Bend the Knee!
 
