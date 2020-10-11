All Hail King James,
All Hail the GOAT King.
King of LA and the NBA!
Triple-Double close out game and turns Jimmy Buckets into Jimmy No Buckets!
4 Rings.
4 Finals MVPs.
The only man to ever to lead 3 different franchises to the Promise Land. Every Team the man has ever played for has won a Chip.
The Universe has never created a better basketball player than LeBron Raymone James Sr.
Bend the Knee!
