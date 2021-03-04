Las Vegas crime ledger

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
railbird said:
vegas closing the gap on chicago
Dangerous cities.

A carjacking/shooting took place yesterday on the west side of Chicago at 1:30 p.m.

Broad daylight.

So much for waking up at sunrise and shutting it down at sundown to stay safe.

#BeVigilant
 
R

Rockfish

EOG Addicted
Valuist said:
South side has nothing on the west or SW side. Your Englewood and Lawndale hoods are there.
and now if you go 6 mph over the speed limit through those ghettos because you feel unsafe the speed cameras are going to get you. Lovely city that Chicago is. A complete shithole and only going to get worse in the coming years.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
Rockfish said:
Keep The Democrats, and You'll Be Able To Keep The Shit.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
Rockfish said:
There isn’t as many on the south side though. It’s not like those will get paid.

How many speeders are there? The city is writing a ticket every 12 seconds now.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
FairWarning said:
There isn’t as many on the south side though. It’s not like those will get paid.

whats the demographics of chicago? how many germans and polish? irish? italian?
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
how many advanced degrees in vegas? filipino and hawaiian population is big, jews in summerlin, lots of somalian cabs, working class hispanics, 909 blacks have moved to vegas, crime rises every yr, vegas was 95% white when tark 1st arrived, reagen won nev by 40. todays gender bill will cause a hispanic exit from Dems in 22. trump would have won a clean and organized nevada in 2020 by 3
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
railbird said:
Pull your plug...get it over with....
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
railbird said:
I'm sure fewer advanced degrees in LV. Its a very service oriented city, a bachelors degree is more than enough.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
railbird said:
Not sure about nationalities in Chicago.

But in terms of race, Chicago is split evenly among whites, blacks and Hispanics.

About 33% for all three races.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
blm got 90 million in donations last year. they hate the nuclear family and are marxists. michael brown sr is asking for 20 million from blm, since blm raised the money on the back of his son in ferguson.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
railbird said:
Is That The Son, Who Walked into The Store, Stole Products From The Merchant, Then Pushed The Merchant , When The Merchant Tried To Stop Him From Robbing From Him. and Then Walked Out of The Store With The Products Without Paying For Them ?

Is That The Son Who Tried To Steal The Gun of The Cop, Who Was Called By The Merchant Because The Merchant Was Reporting a Robbery of His Store, Who Told Him To Put his Hands Up, But Did Not ?
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
railbird said:
joe biden is sending over 300,000 thugs from central america, and they all have cousins and in laws. Eddie Walls america
And Lots of Them are Bringing COVID With Them.

Can't We Perp Walk Biden out of The Oval, For Harming America By Purposely Spreading COVID.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
railbird said:
What happened to the money outside of helping to fund Biden?
 
