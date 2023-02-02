Lebron & The Scoring Record...

LeBron arrived in the NBA using force over finesse.



He developed finesse over time.



It took a long time for him to find his shot.



He stole the one-footed fadeaway from Dirk.



I loved LeBron's defense.



He was a demon when he got in a crouch.



Yet he also understood that defense doesn't sell tickets, nor does it bring eyeballs to the television set.



I liked the championship he won as a decided underdog against the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.



The three best NBA hoopsters I've ever seen: Jordan, Kobe and LeBron, in that order.