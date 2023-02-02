Lebron & The Scoring Record...

He'll be the NBA's all time leading scorer, and scoring isn't his best skill, let that sink in, also top 5 all time is assists, there will be many more great players, there will never be another LeBron James
 
LeBron arrived in the NBA using force over finesse.

He developed finesse over time.

It took a long time for him to find his shot.

He stole the one-footed fadeaway from Dirk.

I loved LeBron's defense.

He was a demon when he got in a crouch.

Yet he also understood that defense doesn't sell tickets, nor does it bring eyeballs to the television set.

I liked the championship he won as a decided underdog against the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

The three best NBA hoopsters I've ever seen: Jordan, Kobe and LeBron, in that order.
 
Yes, both win, I think Bird based on what he hears and knows, Jordan was no walk in the park to play with.
Interesting. Lebron played in an era where you pick your own five like it’s Joe’s Pizza and Subs Thursday night rec team. And yet far more of Lebron’s generation of talents, ran from the opportunity. And those who did play with him, I dunno, but fun never seemed to be the conversation topic.
 
Interesting. Lebron played in an era where you pick your own five like it's Joe's Pizza and Subs Thursday night rec team. And yet far more of Lebron's generation of talents, ran from the opportunity. And those who did play with him, I dunno, but fun never seemed to be the conversation topic.
And those who did play with him, I dunno, but fun never seemed to be the conversation topic.

That's Because It Always Had To Be About The Self Centered LeBron.
 
