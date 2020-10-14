"Legendary" : Barrett asked to hold up notes.

Notes could have come in handy. Especially when she embarrassed herself in front of the nation when she didn't know voter intimidation at polling places is illegal. It's clearly illegal. And its been that way for decades. That moment of stupidity will be replayed for years to come.



She wasn't asked for her opinion, she was asked a fact based question. "Yes or no, is voter intimidation illegal at polling places"? The Judge says "I can't answer that question". So the Senator says "I'll help you out, 18 U S. Code 594 has been a federal law for decades, it says voter intimidation at polling places is illegal.



The Retard known as Raiders, along with dingbat Coney Barrett argue Senator Kolbachar was asking for an opinion. But the Senator clearly wasn't seeking an opinion about a longtime federal law. She wanted the Judge to confirm the fact, that voter intimidation at polling places is illegal. A moment in history I'll never forget.



Facts matter. Raiders is a retard.