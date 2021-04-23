Long-term proven sports book gambling winners

NowshesmyRuca said: You do realize rails record in the BB isn't from sports? He crushed some political bets hence the great record. Don't get me wrong when it comes to West coast BBall you would be hard pressed to find anyone better but the rest of his picks are sub par at best. Click to expand...

Thanks for sharing your opinion.Of course i realized that he makes political bets, they are allowed as bets in the daily best bet thread & therefore included in the OP title definition of "sports gambling" (i.e. anything one can bet at a sportsbook) even though they may not technically be included in the definition of "sports" (which raises the question of what should be included as a sport, e.g. chess, esports, hot dog eating, stock market bet offerings, etc).If anyone has a breakdown of his (or anyone else's) records (W-L & units) in individual sports, i'd be interested in seeing it.From my limited observations over the past year or two he has been doing at least average or somewhat above average overall in sports like NCAAF, NCAAB, etc.