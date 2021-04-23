Long-term proven sports book gambling winners

Heim is 13-2 with his last 15 (daily best bet thread) picks, including a 10-0 run.

WWWWW
WWWWW
LWWWL
 
Heim is 16-3 (84.21%) his last 19 picks (daily best bet thread):

WWWWW
WWWWW
LWWWL
WLWW

Roughly +13 units, i guesstimate.
 
X-Files said:
Railbird 1-0 last night. Milwaukee +5 pending.
Loss.

College baseball same game parlay (ML X total) also lost on Saturday, June 5/21.

Railbird is 1-2 (33.33%) -1.27 units with his last 3 picks (daily best bet thread):

WLL

1. Phoenix +3 (NBA).,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,....................................................,,,,.win (June 4)
2. Milwaukee +5 -127 (NBA)..........................................................loss (June 5)
3. UC Irvine +110 X under 9 (NCAA baseball).........................loss (June 5)

Pending pick: "Morikawa +900 to win draftkings live"
 
Heim stats (daily best bet threads):

Heim 621-529-20 +73.41 UNITS..............June 7/21.....................54.00%

Heim 585-506-19 +61.59 UNITS..............March 28/21

EOG's Best Bet thread for Sunday, March 28

Post your BEST BET of the day for Sunday, March 28. This thread will be a daily feature at EOG. Follow the rules listed below when submitting your selection: 1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y) 2) Include betting numbers with current...
forums.eog.com forums.eog.com

Heim 591-514-19 +58.88 UNITS..............April 12/21

EOG's Best Bet thread for Monday, April 12

Post your BEST BET of the day for Monday, April 12. This thread will be a daily feature at EOG. Follow the rules listed below when submitting your selection: 1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y) 2) Include betting numbers with current...
forums.eog.com forums.eog.com

Heim 603-520-20 +64.97 UNITS..............May 8/21

EOG's Best Bet thread for Saturday, May 8

Post your BEST BET of the day for Saturday, May 8. This thread will be a daily feature at EOG. Follow the rules listed below when submitting your selection: 1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y) 2) Include betting numbers with current price...
forums.eog.com forums.eog.com

Heim 604-522-20 +63.78 UNITS..............May 10/21

EOG's Best Bet thread for Tuesday, May 11

Post your BEST BET of the day for Tuesday, May 11. This thread will be a daily feature at EOG. Follow the rules listed below when submitting your selection: 1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y) 2) Include betting numbers with current price...
forums.eog.com forums.eog.com

Heim 604-524-20 +61.29 UNITS..............May 14/21

EOG's Best Bet thread for Friday, May 14

Post your BEST BET of the day for Friday, May 14. This thread will be a daily feature at EOG. Follow the rules listed below when submitting your selection: 1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y) 2) Include betting numbers with current price...
forums.eog.com forums.eog.com

Heim 605-525-20 +61.32 UNITS..............May 18/21

EOG's Best Bet thread for Tuesday, May 18

Post your BEST BET of the day for Tuesday, May 18. This thread will be a daily feature at EOG. Follow the rules listed below when submitting your selection: 1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y) 2) Include betting numbers with current price...
forums.eog.com forums.eog.com

H: 523-430-19 +74.31 UNITS (all sports combined, updated Aug.10/2020).

"H" 25-6 won lost record last year...and "S" 43-28, +31.60 units

In the following thread re last year's NFL regular + pre season, at my last report of "H"s picks, which i was posting in the aformentioned thread, he had a record of 25-6 for the year: http://www.therxforum.com/showthread.php?t=1143734&page=12&p=12987622&viewfull=1#post12987622 That was...
www.therxforum.com

98-99, -0.90 of a unit since August 10/20

30-15 (66.67%), +14.53 units since April 11/21

18-9 (66.67%), + 8.43 units since May 8/21

17-5 since May14/21

16-4 (80%), +12.09 units since May 18/21

Last 20 picks (in rows of 5, from the oldest to the most recent):

WWWWW (5-0)
WWWWW (5-0)
LWWWL......(3-2)
WLWWL......(3-2)
 
X-Files said:
Loss.

College baseball same game parlay (ML X total) also lost on Saturday, June 5/21.

Railbird is 1-2 (33.33%) -1.27 units with his last 3 picks (daily best bet thread):

WLL

1. Phoenix +3 (NBA).,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,....................................................,,,,.win (June 4)
2. Milwaukee +5 -127 (NBA)..........................................................loss (June 5)
3. UC Irvine +110 X under 9 (NCAA baseball).........................loss (June 5)

Pending pick: "Morikawa +900 to win draftkings live"
Morikawa lost in 2 player playoff.

Railbird is 1-3 (25%) -2.27 units with his last 4 picks (daily best bet thread).

Last 4 picks (in rows of 5, from the oldest to the most recent):

WLLL

1. Phoenix +3 (NBA).,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,....................................................,,,,.win (June 4)
2. Milwaukee +5 -127 (NBA)..........................................................loss (June 5)
3. UC Irvine +110 X under 9 (NCAA baseball).........................loss (June 5)
4. Morikawa +900 (golf)...................................................................loss (June 6-7)

Railbird 196-151-3 +66.89 UNITS..........June 7/21...........56.48%
Railbird 193-143-3 +72.48 UNITS.........March 28/21

EOG's Best Bet thread for Sunday, March 28

Post your BEST BET of the day for Sunday, March 28. This thread will be a daily feature at EOG. Follow the rules listed below when submitting your selection: 1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y) 2) Include betting numbers with current...
forums.eog.com forums.eog.com

3-8 (27.27%), -5.59 units since March 28.
 
I am kind of thinking that Kim K. reads heims posts... as soon as he said the K family has a history dating sports players ..she switched to CNN's Van J.
 
MrTop said:
I am kind of thinking that Kim K. reads heims posts... as soon as he said the K family has a history dating sports players ..she switched to CNN's Van J.
He's a lawyer. She's trying to become one. She failed on her first attempt to pass the CA bar. Realistically, she will
never pass it. It's one of the hardest in the U.S.....I'm not sure if they're dating or she's using him for some type
of opening involving law. I'm sure my wife will let me know.
 
Heim: 16-5 (76.19%), +11.09 units since May 18/21

Last 21 picks (in rows of 5, from the oldest to the most recent):

WWWWW (5-0)
WWWWW (5-0)
LWWWL......(3-2)
WLWWL......(3-2)
L.............................
 
Heim said:
He's a lawyer. She's trying to become one. She failed on her first attempt to pass the CA bar. Realistically, she will
never pass it. It's one of the hardest in the U.S.....I'm not sure if they're dating or she's using him for some type
of opening involving law. I'm sure my wife will let me know.
yep he said he was a lawyer during the 2020 election days. Yes KK needs him for something.
 
Heim: 17-5 (77.27%), +12.09 units since May 18/21.

Last 22 picks (in rows of 5, from the oldest to the most recent):

WWWWW (5-0)
WWWWW (5-0)
LWWWL......(3-2)
WLWWL......(3-2)
LW................
 
Fade or follow or neither. Your choice, your responsibility. BOL.

"Past Performance Is No Guarantee of Future Results"
"Past success is no guarantee of future success"

"Wagering on sports can be a roller coaster ride."


---------------------------------


1623218592028.png

LOL
 
Heim: 18-5 (78.26%), +13.09 units since May 18/21.

Last 23 picks (in rows of 5, from the oldest to the most recent):

WWWWW (5-0)
WWWWW (5-0)
LWWWL......(3-2)
WLWWL......(3-2)
LWW.............
 
X-Files said:
On Tuesday, June 8:

Heim 1-0
Sherwood: 2-0
Weeble 7-2-1
Railbird 0-0
You do realize rails record in the BB isn't from sports? He crushed some political bets hence the great record. Don't get me wrong when it comes to West coast BBall you would be hard pressed to find anyone better but the rest of his picks are sub par at best.
 
NowshesmyRuca said:
You do realize rails record in the BB isn't from sports? He crushed some political bets hence the great record. Don't get me wrong when it comes to West coast BBall you would be hard pressed to find anyone better but the rest of his picks are sub par at best.
Thanks for sharing your opinion.

Of course i realized that he makes political bets, they are allowed as bets in the daily best bet thread & therefore included in the OP title definition of "sports gambling" (i.e. anything one can bet at a sportsbook) even though they may not technically be included in the definition of "sports" (which raises the question of what should be included as a sport, e.g. chess, esports, hot dog eating, stock market bet offerings, etc).

If anyone has a breakdown of his (or anyone else's) records (W-L & units) in individual sports, i'd be interested in seeing it.

From my limited observations over the past year or two he has been doing at least average or somewhat above average overall in sports like NCAAF, NCAAB, etc.
 
Heim: 19-5 (79.17%), +14.09 units since May 18/21.

Last 24 picks (in rows of 5, from the oldest to the most recent):

WWWWW (5-0)
WWWWW (5-0)
LWWWL......(3-2)
WLWWL......(3-2)
LWWW.............
 
Heim: 20-5 (80%), +15.09 units since May 18/21.

Last 25 picks (in rows of 5, from the oldest to the most recent):

WWWWW (5-0)
WWWWW (5-0)
LWWWL......(3-2)
WLWWL......(3-2)
LWWWW...(4-1)
 
X-Files said:
Heim: 20-5 (80%), +15.09 units since May 18/21.

Last 25 picks (in rows of 5, from the oldest to the most recent):

WWWWW (5-0)
WWWWW (5-0)
LWWWL......(3-2)
WLWWL......(3-2)
LWWWW...(4-1)
Not only Heim is an excellent capper, he is always one step ahead of the line move, or his bet moves the line??
 
bobodad said:
Not only Heim is an excellent capper, he is always one step ahead of the line move, or his bet moves the line??
Recently it was opined by someone here that he follows steam. Excellent capper? I don't know. Though he seems to often post special favorable lines. Consequently those who followed his every pick using widely available lines would not be up his +74.41 units (as of June 11), but perhaps closer to the +29.88 units of TonyMar or perhaps even the -28.57 units of Winkyduck or -31.93 units of John Kelly (whose records, BTW, may suggest that they are above average at making sports picks, like in the top 10 or 20%. It has been stated that 99% of sports gamblers are lifelong losers).

John Kelly 950-878-42 -31.93 UNITS
Winkyduck 790-1103-62 -28.57 UNITS
TonyMar 131-140-5 +29.88 UNITS
Heim 623-530-20 +74.41 UNITS

EOG's Best Bet thread for Friday, June 11

Post your BEST BET of the day for Friday, June 11. This thread will be a daily feature at EOG. Follow the rules listed below when submitting your selection: 1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y) 2) Include betting numbers with current price...
forums.eog.com forums.eog.com
 
I don't know anyone that makes money handicapping without use of the screen.

If you see the screen go black or red in the middle of the day. You better find a slow
moving out.

Perfect example was the Indiana WNBA game yesterday. Pinny went from +11 to +9.5
within minutes. That's not dumb money. I found +10.5. Didn't know shit about the game.

You can call it chasing steam, or recognizing smarter people than me. ))
 
Heim: 21-5 (80.77%), +16.09 units since May 18/21.

Last 26 picks (in rows of 5, from the oldest to the most recent):

WWWWW (5-0)
WWWWW (5-0)
LWWWL......(3-2)
WLWWL......(3-2)
LWWWW...(4-1)
W..................
 
Heim: 22-5 (81.48%), +17.09 units since May 18/21.

Last 27 picks (in rows of 5, from the oldest to the most recent):

WWWWW (5-0)
WWWWW (5-0)
LWWWL......(3-2)
WLWWL......(3-2)
LWWWW...(4-1)
WW..................

6-0 last 6.
22-5 last 27.
 
Heim: 23-5 (82.14%), +18.09 units since May 18/21.

Last 28 picks (in rows of 5, from the oldest to the most recent):

WWWWW (5-0)
WWWWW (5-0)
LWWWL......(3-2)
WLWWL......(3-2)
LWWWW...(4-1)
WWW.................

7-0 last 7.
23-5 last 28.
 
Years ago, back when I was a lot more on The RX forum, I would see occasional writeups from a Sherwood. They were beautiful pieces of work, intricately describing several picks and why they were certain winners.

He was usually wrong.

I'm now following his plays in sportswagers.ca, but I'm very leery about running with those picks, unless my research bears out in agreement. The site seems to go for dogs, where of course there's value but he's running about 8-20 in the past week.
 
hcskip said:
Years ago, back when I was a lot more on The RX forum, I would see occasional writeups from a Sherwood. They were beautiful pieces of work, intricately describing several picks and why they were certain winners.

He was usually wrong.

I'm now following his plays in sportswagers.ca, but I'm very leery about running with those picks, unless my research bears out in agreement. The site seems to go for dogs, where of course there's value but he's running about 8-20 in the past week.
It's like common stock market advice bankers give customers. There will be lots of ups and downs, but if you stay the course you win in the long run.

At one point this year he was down about 60 units, but is back to around even now.

"In 2020, we ended +117 units for our 9th winning season in past 11 years."

https://www.sportswagers.ca/
 
Heim: 23-6 (79.31%), +16.99 units since May 18/21.

Last 29 picks (in rows of 5, from the oldest to the most recent):

WWWWW (5-0)
WWWWW (5-0)
LWWWL......(3-2)
WLWWL......(3-2)
LWWWW...(4-1)
WWWL.................

7-1 last 8.
23-6 last 29.
 
What's the consensus on this Philly Godfather character? For some reason a while back I clicked and followed him on Twitter but never paid attention to him. Last few days he's all over my timeline posting 100 times a day. Shouting to anyone who will listen how he gave out a Suns future at 50-1. I asked him where I could find his documented unbiased record and he told me I could find them all by listening to hours and hours of his podcasts and get on the winning train. Found nothing in print.. Was just curious what most thought of this character.
 
