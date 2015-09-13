Illinois
announced it has agreed to a two-year extension with coach Lovie Smith through the 2023 season following a 4-8 record in 2018. Smith is 9-27 in three seasons as the head coach of the Illini.
"This extension demonstrates my belief in Lovie Smith, his staff, and the plan they have for the future success of Illinois Football," athletic director Josh Whitman said. "I have studied our program extensively, and I see steady progress, both in the development of our current players and the talent we are adding to our roster. To date, we have remained one of the youngest teams in college football
, with only nine seniors and nearly 80 freshmen and sophomores. As our players grow in strength, skill, and experience, more wins will follow."