aside from all of the Winston stuff , after having all off-season to prepare ,this is a 2 win team with a rookie QB on the road shredding the defense of an alleged defensive guru
 
Remember when Timely made a stand and said he wasn't a Bears fan anymore for firing Lovie Smith and then further said he was a Tampa Bay Bucs fan?

... yeah. Bears are heading in the right direction after a derailment by a Canadian buffoon. No way do I want Lovie Smith back.
 
just read he took over calling the defensive plays this year and Mariotta had the alltime greatest rookie debut in NFL history...never change Lovie...and I know you won't
 
Gutless no balls idiot, with the IQ of a 2 year old with Down Syndrome. How this stupid piece of shit is still employed this morning is beyond me. The only person alive that didn't know that game would 100% end 31-30 if they didn't get 7 on that last drive. Instead Downy kicks a FG. Gutless piece of shit
 
barryRunSome said:
Gutless no balls idiot, with the IQ of a 2 year old with Down Syndrome. How this stupid piece of shit is still employed this morning is beyond me. The only person alive that didn't know that game would 100% end 31-30 if they didn't get 7 on that last drive. Instead Downy kicks a FG. Gutless piece of shit
Guess Lovie didn't watch Giants vs Cowboys week 1.
 
Lefthook said:
Trestman was born in Minnesota. It's kind of like Canada but not exactly.
Trestman failed to beat out Tony Dungy for the quarterback position at the University of Minnesota in the mid-1970's.

Dungy, now an NBC football commentator, indirectly trashed Trestman last season by saying the Bears took Lovie Smith for granted.
 
:LMAONow he's begging the fans to hang in there:LMAO

http://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2015/10/27/lovie-smith-pleads-with-bucs-fans-to-stay-with-us/


You stupid fucking piece of garbage. If you grew a set of balls and got your head out of your ass you fucking BABOON, you would have won the game sunday.


Let me repeat myself again...The only human alive that didn't know if took the the 3 there instead of going for it the game would end 31-30 skins was the stupid NIGNOG HC

There was no other possible outcome. I turned the game off. The only way that game doesn't end 31-30 after the BABOON kicked the FG was if the stadium blew up prior to the SKINS taking a stroll thru melted butter to score a TD
 
I believe Lovie is raking in 4 million a year. That was the worst beating in Illinois history.
Lovie in the midst of the crime of the century.
 
lap18 said:
I believe Lovie is raking in 4 million a year. That was the worst beating in Illinois history.
Lovie in the midst of the crime of the century.
Buying out coaches is expensive at U of I. I thought they should have kept Cubit, but they have illusions of grandeur. They have next to no presence in Chicago.
 
Illinois announced it has agreed to a two-year extension with coach Lovie Smith through the 2023 season following a 4-8 record in 2018. Smith is 9-27 in three seasons as the head coach of the Illini.
"This extension demonstrates my belief in Lovie Smith, his staff, and the plan they have for the future success of Illinois Football," athletic director Josh Whitman said. "I have studied our program extensively, and I see steady progress, both in the development of our current players and the talent we are adding to our roster. To date, we have remained one of the youngest teams in college football, with only nine seniors and nearly 80 freshmen and sophomores. As our players grow in strength, skill, and experience, more wins will follow."
 
Northwestern will be appearing in the Big Ten title game against Ohio State.

Here's my experience with Wildcat football: When NU is a force in the conference race, the Big Ten as a whole is subpar.
 
Unless Lovie can get the 4-5 star recruits to stay in state he has no chance. Same issue with the basketball team. Most leave the state.
 
