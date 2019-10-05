LSU

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
#1
#1
I give them a shot to beat Bama at Bama. They finally have a legit air attack since the Bert Jones days. Funny Burrow wanted to
transfer to Nebraska from Ohio State but they said no thank you we're happy with Martinez.

If you look at their roster they are recruiting nationally now. Before many from the Houston area and surrounding states.
 
K

kane

EOG master
#3
#3
I agree with Heim, for the first time in seemingly forever they finally have a passing attack, Burrow has been outstanding. I think my LSU to win the championship at +3200 is a live dog
 
K

kane

EOG master
#5
#5
Heim said:
I give them a shot to beat Bama at Bama. They finally have a legit air attack since the Bert Jones days. Funny Burrow wanted to
transfer to Nebraska from Ohio State but they said no thank you we're happy with Martinez.

If you look at their roster they are recruiting nationally now. Before many from the Houston area and surrounding states.
Click to expand...
Good call
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top