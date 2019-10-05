I give them a shot to beat Bama at Bama. They finally have a legit air attack since the Bert Jones days. Funny Burrow wanted to
transfer to Nebraska from Ohio State but they said no thank you we're happy with Martinez.
If you look at their roster they are recruiting nationally now. Before many from the Houston area and surrounding states.
