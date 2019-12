Heim said: Wait until they go on a losing binge and he starts pointing fingers again. Happens every season

It won't happen this time, he loves it here, in the offseason he could have signed anywhere he wanted, he could have gone to a team with a better chance of competing for a title, but Miami is the place he wanted to be, he's immersed himself in Heat culture, he's been a great leader on and off the court and a major reason why a bunch of no name guys have come together and played above expectations. Butler likes teammates who show up every day and work hard, that's who the Heat are, no prima donna's, no guys with big ego's, the chemistry he's developed with his teammates was instant. I know he has a reputation as being hard on his teammates, but everything is different with this team, you'll see this as the season progresses.