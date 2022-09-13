Mike Martz on Trey Lance

I watch so many games out of time sync in replay mode on NFL+ that the revival of this 2022 thread threw me off for a second running on only moderate morning coffee intake.



I was like "a weather game?" The "Bears," what?



* * * *



"Fast-forwarding" to 2023, I just don't see from his on-field performance that Lance is doing the off-field work that a young QB needs to do to be an on-field success. Including after having all that time since he went down with the injury to work on the mental aspects of the game.



That apparent lack of work ethic typically is not something that can be fixed with simply a different coach, and Brian Griese has the makings of an excellent QB coach where Lance currently already is at.



Like a theme from The Celestine Prophecy (throwback alert to '90's era new age stuff), I always try to leave room for players to change and improve -- it helps keeps you from getting caught flat-footed as a sports bettor.



But Lance is on his way to a bust, so far.