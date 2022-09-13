Mike Martz on Trey Lance

He's not ready. 9ers made a soap opera out of this with Garrapolo practicing on a seperate field while
they tried to deal him....silly.

I know they had contract issues with him, but the competition should have been open, not a default
to a #1.

So now you have a frazzled #1 and a former starting Qb not wanted. Yet the market treats them
like the 86 Bears.
 
I was surprised at the number of "power runs" the 49ers called for Trey Lance.

I know he's big and strong (nearly 6-4 and 225), but why play to win the battle and not the war?

He's only 22 years old.

Risky, very risky.
 
thats the only thing he can do well
 
The weather was bad. When he throws for 2 TDs and runs for another 2 against Seattle next week all with an injury plagued team then what will the narrative be?
 
I'll agree way later down the line but even then we need to see if Kittle finds the field soon. Mitchell is out for the season. The Bears game shouldn't and won't be indicative of their season, at least I hope not. It was wet and nasty especially in the last quarter.

49ers are a great team still but from a gambling perspective I'm not laying the number I'm seeing now on them against Seattle.

And I do agree with you and look for your insight on west coast sports. I just don't post it.
 
Last edited:
Trey Lance OUT for the year.

Broken ankle.
 
I watch so many games out of time sync in replay mode on NFL+ that the revival of this 2022 thread threw me off for a second running on only moderate morning coffee intake.

I was like "a weather game?" The "Bears," what?

* * * *

"Fast-forwarding" to 2023, I just don't see from his on-field performance that Lance is doing the off-field work that a young QB needs to do to be an on-field success. Including after having all that time since he went down with the injury to work on the mental aspects of the game.

That apparent lack of work ethic typically is not something that can be fixed with simply a different coach, and Brian Griese has the makings of an excellent QB coach where Lance currently already is at.

Like a theme from The Celestine Prophecy (throwback alert to '90's era new age stuff), I always try to leave room for players to change and improve -- it helps keeps you from getting caught flat-footed as a sports bettor.

But Lance is on his way to a bust, so far.
 
Especially If He's The Back Up All Year.

That Will Be 3 Years Of San Fran. Getting Nothing Out Of Him.

What Did They Trade Away To Move Up To Get Him, 3 #1's ?
 
