Mitch/Foles prop

Was in the car this morning and heard VSIN for the first time in about two weeks. They talked about a prop wager who would start week 1 (IF there is a NFL season) at QB for the Bears. They had Foles listed as a minus 200 favorite.



This has nothing to do with who is better, or who would win more games. To be back for the 2021 season, GM Pace needs to not only win, but win WITH Trubisky as the QB, with him being a major contributor. Pace's future has been riding on that decision to deal three picks to move up 1 slot before the 2017 draft. Foles may end up starting more games, but is no lock. But minus 200 is a terrible bet for Foles. While I'm no fan of Mitch, if I see him at plus 150 or 160, that's a definite wager.