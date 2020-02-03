boston massacre
EOG Dedicated
Give this Guy all your Income.
Earned, Gambling, Retirement, Investment, everything you have.
He has Great Ideas, after your money becomes his money.
If somebody voted for this Guy, would they be able to claim, that they have Brains in their head?
https://nypost.com/2020/02/01/mike-bloomberg-unveils-5-trillion-tax-plan/
Earned, Gambling, Retirement, Investment, everything you have.
He has Great Ideas, after your money becomes his money.
If somebody voted for this Guy, would they be able to claim, that they have Brains in their head?
https://nypost.com/2020/02/01/mike-bloomberg-unveils-5-trillion-tax-plan/