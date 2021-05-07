Moneyline.....and the Livin' is Easy

With apologies to George Gershwin (and dearly departed EOG poster, Jeff Jones).



I have a serious question about playing huge money lines. Do you guys do it often, or at all? It looks so easy, just like the lyrics of the song. And yet, every bit of gambling wisdom I have ever heard says that ultimately it will kill you.



Let's take tonight's Bucks/Rockets game. Milwaukee, a team on a roll is roughly a 16 point favorite at home against a horrible team. That translates to anywhere between -1549 and -2035 according to today's Best Bets Threads. The Bucks should easily kick ass assuring one unit in the till. But if a miracle happens, and the Rockets play out their ass and somehow win, you get absolutely buried. If you win 15 or 20 bets in a row like this, and invariably lose one, you are right at break even. That seems like a poor proposition.



Have I been misguided in this? Is the conventional wisdom wrong?