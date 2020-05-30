Murders of Eric Garner and George Floyd. There is a relationship.

Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Dedicated
#1
#1
Murdered due to an illegal chokehold applied by a Nazi Cop while a 1/2 dozen other Nazi cops were active participants. Bill Barr shut down the investigation and let the Nazi cops walk.

If Bill Barr does his job George Floyd is probably still alive today. But Trump's government gives preferential treatment to their White Supremacists brothers. Trump says "they're fine people". Come November plans will start to fix that.
 
SpottedCow

SpottedCow

2
#2
#2
My God, have some pride man. The second fucked up thread title in a week. If you cared enough about "falling" heroes and Eric "Gardner" you could at a MINIMUM get the thread title correct. Subpar education is my guess.
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Dedicated
#3
#3
SpottedCow said:
My God, have some pride man. The second fucked up thread title in a week. If you cared enough about "falling" heroes and Eric "Gardner" you could at a MINIMUM get the thread title correct. Subpar education is my guess.
Click to expand...
Can't keep track all the innocent unarmed black man murdered by Nazi white cops. Thought Eric was related to Rockford.
 
raiders72001

raiders72001

1
#4
#4
Bigrunner said:
Murdered due to an illegal chokehold applied by a Nazi Cop while a 1/2 dozen other Nazi cops were active participants. Bill Barr shut down the investigation and let the Nazi cops walk.

If Bill Barr does his job George Floyd is probably still alive today. But Trump's government gives preferential treatment to their White Supremacists brothers. Trump says "they're fine people". Come November plans will start to fix that.
Click to expand...
The three other cops weren't White.
 
SpottedCow

SpottedCow

2
#5
#5
Bigrunner said:
Can't keep track all the innocent unarmed black man murdered by Nazi white cops. Thought Eric was related to Rockford.
Click to expand...
Innocent? I'm pretty sure he was illegally selling cigarettes and then resisted arrest, similar to George Floyd who was passing fake bills and then resisted arrest, and Michael Brown who robbed a store and then resisted arrest . . . .
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Dedicated
#6
#6
SpottedCow said:
Innocent? I'm pretty sure he was illegally selling cigarettes and then resisted arrest, similar to George Floyd who was passing fake bills and then resisted arrest, and Michael Brown who robbed a store and then resisted arrest . . . .
Click to expand...
All irrelevant. He was black. Nazis and white supremacist don't like black and brown people.

If the Nazi cops that killed Eric Garner were convicted of murder, George Floyd would still be alive today.
 
SpottedCow

SpottedCow

2
#8
#8
or perhaps not

An ambulance arrived and brought Floyd to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner (ME) conducted the autopsy saying that asphyxia was not the cause of death. Floyd had underlying health issues including hypertensive heart disease and coronary artery disease.
Both diseases combined with being restrained by the police, plus any potential intoxicants may have contributed to his death.
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Dedicated
#9
#9
SpottedCow said:
Innocent? I'm pretty sure he was illegally selling cigarettes and then resisted arrest, similar to George Floyd who was passing fake bills and then resisted arrest, and Michael Brown who robbed a store and then resisted arrest . . . .
Click to expand...
Exactly, that's what Nazi scum does. Defend white cops for killing innocent, unarmed black men.

You have been exposed as Nazi Scum.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#13
#13
What started the civil unrest?

Strong-arm tactics by law enforcement.

What keeps the civil unrest going?

A lack of strong-arm tactics by law enforcement.

The cops are struggling right now.
 
V

Valuist

EOG Dedicated
#16
#16
There also is a relationship between the pandemic lockdowns and the rioting we are seeing. Guys like Gerald Celente said at the start of the lockdown that we could very well see civil unrest. And while these riots have nothing to do with the virus per se, you have a populace who was already on edge and didn't need a push to get on board the crazy train.
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Dedicated
#18
#18
John Kelly said:
I cleaned up the thread title.
Click to expand...
No JK your title is wrong. It's Eric Garner. Who would still be alive if White Supremacists Bill Barr would have applied justice to the Nazi Cops that killed the unarmed black man in broad daylight. It was a lynching in broad daylight. No one went to jail?
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#19
#19
Bigrunner said:
No JK your title is wrong. It's Eric Garner. Who would still be alive if White Supremacists Bill Barr would have applied justice to the Nazi Cops that killed the unarmed black man in broad daylight. It was a lynching in broad daylight. No one went to jail?
Click to expand...

Eric Garner, it is.

My bad.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#21
#21
Bigrunner said:
No JK your title is wrong. It's Eric Garner. Who would still be alive if White Supremacists Bill Barr would have applied justice to the Nazi Cops that killed the unarmed black man in broad daylight. It was a lynching in broad daylight. No one went to jail?
Click to expand...

If an African-American police officer were part of the four-man team that took down George Floyd in Minneapolis, I believe Floyd would be alive today.

Why aren't more African-American police officers patrolling African-American neighborhoods?
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Dedicated
#24
#24
If Trump didn't protect the Nazi pigs that murdered Eric Garner in broad daylight, then George Floyd doesn't get murdered by Nazi pigs in board daylight.
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Dedicated
#29
#29
Good job Trump and Bill Barr for protecting Nazis and White Supremacists Amazing Trump called them very fine people. Aint Trump's America great? I mean for the Nazi's and racist.
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Dedicated
#33
#33
Blackcloud said:
Bigrunner seems unhinged. Or is this just everyday normal behavior. I only check in once in awhile and generally steer clear of political threads.
Click to expand...

Just doing my second job. Nazi Hunter. Anyone that supports a Nazi pig that kills an unarmed black man in broad daylight is obviously a Nazi, White Supremacist.

Country is in chaos. And its been daily since a traitor became President.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top