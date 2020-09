"Osaka has a multi-ethnic background, with her father being born in Haiti and her mother being from Japan. She has said, "My dad's Haitian, so I grew up in a Haitian household in New York. I lived with my grandma. And my mom's Japanese and I grew up with the Japanese culture too, and if you're saying American, I guess because I lived in America, I also have that too." [3] Her Haitian grandparents only spoke to her in Creole because they did not know English, while her mother conversed with her in Japanese. [2]