NBA Play-In Noise...

Think the Pels are a live dog against OKC, even without Zion I think they have a puncher's chance, OKC a very young team and playing with the pressure of the number 1 seed
My thinking has nothing to do with them beating Sac, I just like the fact that they're a veteran team going against a young team, OKC is 3rd offensively, but NO is ranked 7th on defense, OKC was the best 3 point shooting team during the regular season, but NO was 4th, and NO is 2nd in the league defending the three, the Pels are a scrappy bunch, and like I posted, OKC is a young team with no playoff experience playing with the weight of the number 1 seed, all the pressure is on them. Also, Barkley predicted an OKC sweep, so I have that going for meNo dog in the fight, nonetheless, I throw out the Pels win over SAC....they owned that team.
Playoff Jimmy needed his reality check. I'd love to see if and when sour grapes chooses his next team, or has he ran out yet?Jimmy plays with a sprained MCL, Embiid plays with a knee not close to 100%, those guys are warriors, Kawhi Charmin out again, the guy is soft as fucking butter
Juding by your ignorant post I assume you don't follow the Heat and no nothing about Jimmy, he's not going anywhere, he loves playing in Miami and the Heat love having him, it's a perfect fit and has been since day one, he'll retire as a member of the HeatPlayoff Jimmy needed his reality check. I'd love to see if and when sour grapes chooses his next team, or has he ran out yet?
We'll if that's not calling the pot kettle black with respect to ignorance. We'll see. He does have one of those vulnerable track records, as I'm sure you're aware he can make one of those ill advised moves given his personality and on and off the court antics. I'm not surprised you'd call me out on it given all of the teams he's left behind when he's not having his way. He must be kicking himself for being out for virtually the remainder of the playoffs, which will likely last the better of 3 more games.Juding by your ignorant post I assume you don't follow the Heat and no nothing about Jimmy, he's not going anywhere, he loves playing in Miami and the Heat love having him, it's a perfect fit and has been since day one, he'll retire as a member of the Heat
No idea what this even means, the guy played an entire game with a knee that would have sidelined 99% of the league, too bad every player doesn't play the game as hard as himPlayoff Jimmy needed his reality check
Like I said, your post tells me you don't follow the Heat or know Jimmy, if you did you would know how much he loves playing here and has no desire to go anywhereWe'll see. He does have one of those vulnerable track records, as I'm sure you're aware he can make one of those ill advised moves given his personality and on and off the court antics. I'm not surprised you'd call me out on it given all of the teams he's left behind.
Has absolutely nothing to do with following the Heat or being wrong. I just don't like nor respect him. If he retires with Miami, good for him. Father time is running out on him when it comes to winning a title.Like I said, your post tells me you don't follow the Heat or know Jimmy, if you did you would know how much he loves playing here and has no desire to go anywhere
You can dislike him all you want, but you said due to his track record he can make an ill advised move, I'm telling you he won't ask the Heat to trade him, if it's up to him he'll retire in Miami, go check the thread I just bumped and read what Heim posted 5 years ago then read my response, I was right then and I'm right nowI just don't like nor respect him.
Left who high and dry? He was happy in Chicago and happy in Philly, he never demanded a trade from those teams, the only place he wanted out was Minnesota, that was due to the immaturity of their young playersYeah but you're missing my point. He basically left them high and dry and how long did it finally take him to find a landing point?
Yeah, he's upset Oubre landed on his leg and forced him to miss the playoffs with a sprained MCL, you make it seem like he's sitting out by choice, he finished the game on a knee that would have sidelined 99% of the league, just stop already. He must be kicking himself for being out for virtually the remainder of the playoffs,
Used to it these days.kane bitch slapping Jimmy.