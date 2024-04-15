NBA Play-In Noise...

C

ComptrBob

EOG Master
Plus/minus for GS: Wiggins -25, Curry -21, Green -22, Kuminga -22, Paul -15, and Thompson -12. Even if Thompson goes 5-10 (w/ 3-6 from 3), GS still loses by double digits.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
It will be interesting to see what GSW does. I know Kerr wants Klay desperately back but...
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
Curry is starting to show his age and Kerr is playing him less than 35 minutes. Dray can keep getting his single triples but does more damage to the team than achieve success with his fouls and technicals. I'm sure a boatload of teams will want Klay in free agency, Kerr wants him back but it's time to head this team in a different direction with guys like Podenski, Kuninga and Looney.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Bulls Coby White was ecstatic post game with scoring a career high in points (42) until he found out in- game stats don't count. 😆
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Think the Pels are a live dog against OKC, even without Zion I think they have a puncher's chance, OKC a very young team and playing with the pressure of the number 1 seed
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
kane said:
Think the Pels are a live dog against OKC, even without Zion I think they have a puncher's chance, OKC a very young team and playing with the pressure of the number 1 seed
Click to expand...

No dog in the fight, nonetheless, I throw out the Pels win over SAC....they owned that team.
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
I think ink the series could go 6 games if NO can work around the what would've been a strong inside and outside presence with Zion, but now that he's injured, the combination of SGA, Giddy, and Williams will be too much. Ingram and McCollum won't be able to elevate their game enough.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Heim said:
No dog in the fight, nonetheless, I throw out the Pels win over SAC....they owned that team.
Click to expand...
My thinking has nothing to do with them beating Sac, I just like the fact that they're a veteran team going against a young team, OKC is 3rd offensively, but NO is ranked 7th on defense, OKC was the best 3 point shooting team during the regular season, but NO was 4th, and NO is 2nd in the league defending the three, the Pels are a scrappy bunch, and like I posted, OKC is a young team with no playoff experience playing with the weight of the number 1 seed, all the pressure is on them. Also, Barkley predicted an OKC sweep, so I have that going for me
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Interesting thing about the Pels, they are a better road team. If you heard last night, Green had them stay in a hotel at home
to generate a 'on the road' feel.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
I'm trying to figure out why MILW opened 3 versus Indiana. L10 Pacers were the 4th best team in the league and #1 offense.

I can see letting the market dictate but seldom do you see someone open 3 and automatically become a dog at home playoff time.

Geez, they're starting Pat Bev....
 
V

Valuist

EOG Master
Cavs started out 5 for 5 beyond arc. Then they hit only 3 of final 25 three point attempts. And still won by double digits.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
LOL at Maxey waiting for the buzzer to go off before launching the three quarters court shot, he didn't want the miss on his record so he did what they all do, wait till the buzzer sounds then launch the heave, except this time it went in. Also, why did the Sixers quit down 5 with 30 seconds to play, instead of fouling they allowed the Knicks to pretty much dribble out the clock, makes no sense why they wouldn't foul
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Jimmy plays with a sprained MCL, Embiid plays with a knee not close to 100%, those guys are warriors, Kawhi Charmin out again, the guy is soft as fucking butter
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
kane said:
Jimmy plays with a sprained MCL, Embiid plays with a knee not close to 100%, those guys are warriors, Kawhi Charmin out again, the guy is soft as fucking butter
Click to expand...
Playoff Jimmy needed his reality check. I'd love to see if and when sour grapes chooses his next team, or has he ran out yet?
 
kane

kane

EOG master
jimmythegreek said:
Playoff Jimmy needed his reality check. I'd love to see if and when sour grapes chooses his next team, or has he ran out yet?
Click to expand...
Juding by your ignorant post I assume you don't follow the Heat and no nothing about Jimmy, he's not going anywhere, he loves playing in Miami and the Heat love having him, it's a perfect fit and has been since day one, he'll retire as a member of the Heat
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
kane said:
Juding by your ignorant post I assume you don't follow the Heat and no nothing about Jimmy, he's not going anywhere, he loves playing in Miami and the Heat love having him, it's a perfect fit and has been since day one, he'll retire as a member of the Heat
Click to expand...
We'll if that's not calling the pot kettle black with respect to ignorance. We'll see. He does have one of those vulnerable track records, as I'm sure you're aware he can make one of those ill advised moves given his personality and on and off the court antics. I'm not surprised you'd call me out on it given all of the teams he's left behind when he's not having his way. He must be kicking himself for being out for virtually the remainder of the playoffs, which will likely last the better of 3 more games.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
jimmythegreek said:
We'll see. He does have one of those vulnerable track records, as I'm sure you're aware he can make one of those ill advised moves given his personality and on and off the court antics. I'm not surprised you'd call me out on it given all of the teams he's left behind.
Click to expand...
Like I said, your post tells me you don't follow the Heat or know Jimmy, if you did you would know how much he loves playing here and has no desire to go anywhere
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Heim made the same post as you did a few years ago, wondering when he would want to leave, I posted the same thing then as I'm posting now, Jimmy and the Heat are a perfect match, he loves it here and has no desire to leave, Heim was wrong back then and you're wrong now
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
kane said:
Like I said, your post tells me you don't follow the Heat or know Jimmy, if you did you would know how much he loves playing here and has no desire to go anywhere
Click to expand...
Has absolutely nothing to do with following the Heat or being wrong. I just don't like nor respect him. If he retires with Miami, good for him. Father time is running out on him when it comes to winning a title.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
jimmythegreek said:
I just don't like nor respect him.
Click to expand...
You can dislike him all you want, but you said due to his track record he can make an ill advised move, I'm telling you he won't ask the Heat to trade him, if it's up to him he'll retire in Miami, go check the thread I just bumped and read what Heim posted 5 years ago then read my response, I was right then and I'm right now
 
kane

kane

EOG master
BTW, he's only played on 4 teams in his career, and the only place he was unhappy was Minnesota for a variety of reasons, he wasn't unhappy in Chicago or Philly
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
Yeah but you're missing my point. He basically left them high and dry and how long did it finally take him to find a landing point? Not to mention you always saw how he had on and off the court needs with certain players. And I don't disagree he will probably retire with Miami. I am not a big fan of his and facing Boston in the first round spells doom.
 
Last edited:
kane

kane

EOG master
jimmythegreek said:
Yeah but you're missing my point. He basically left them high and dry and how long did it finally take him to find a landing point?
Click to expand...
Left who high and dry? He was happy in Chicago and happy in Philly, he never demanded a trade from those teams, the only place he wanted out was Minnesota, that was due to the immaturity of their young players
 
kane

kane

EOG master
jimmythegreek said:
. He must be kicking himself for being out for virtually the remainder of the playoffs,
Click to expand...
Yeah, he's upset Oubre landed on his leg and forced him to miss the playoffs with a sprained MCL, you make it seem like he's sitting out by choice, he finished the game on a knee that would have sidelined 99% of the league, just stop already
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
His relationship with Tibs wasn't exactly seeing eye to eye. So I'm sure it has something to do with him being traded away.
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
He also got tired and frustrated with Philly's administration, front office and Brett Brown because he felt that building a nucleus around Jimmy wasn't going to work, and insiders cited is aforementioned attitude on the team and it showed in his play. You stop.
 
Last edited:
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
What were the Pels doing last 14? No high ball screen, no tight weave, another predictable shit shot isolating one player. Geez, run your regular offense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top