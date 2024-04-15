NBA Play-In Noise...

kane said: Juding by your ignorant post I assume you don't follow the Heat and no nothing about Jimmy, he's not going anywhere, he loves playing in Miami and the Heat love having him, it's a perfect fit and has been since day one, he'll retire as a member of the Heat Click to expand...

We'll if that's not calling the pot kettle black with respect to ignorance. We'll see. He does have one of those vulnerable track records, as I'm sure you're aware he can make one of those ill advised moves given his personality and on and off the court antics. I'm not surprised you'd call me out on it given all of the teams he's left behind when he's not having his way. He must be kicking himself for being out for virtually the remainder of the playoffs, which will likely last the better of 3 more games.