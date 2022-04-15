NBA Playoffs....

Heim said: I was looking the other way with NOLA....



Clippers as a dog is too good to pass up.



Powell on McCollum I would assume was the practice

matchup In POR. Click to expand...

The Clips took my money the other night in Minneapolis.What a way to lose.L.A. led by 10 with less than nine minutes to go.Ugh.Come to think of it, the Clips may have been better off if Karl-Anthony Towns had NOT fouled out.He was playing terribly.