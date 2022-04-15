NBA Playoffs....

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Heim said:
Paul George health issues shrouded in mystery, but I would assume Covid.

Who layed 3.5?
I got lucky.

Was ready to make a wager on the Clips last night when I saw a cheap money line (-160) at CRIS.

Thankfully I did not pull the trigger.
 
Heim

EOG Master
My head is spinning with the Luca watch.

Twitter experts predict anything from playing to out for series.
 
Heim

John Kelly said:
I got lucky.

Was ready to make the wager last night when I saw a cheap money line (-160) at CRIS.

Thankfully I did not pull the trigger.
I was looking the other way with NOLA....

Clippers as a dog is too good to pass up.

Powell on McCollum I would assume was the practice
matchup in POR.
 
John Kelly

Born Gambler
One of the most underrated sports weekends of the year is coming up.

I enjoy the first round of the NBA playoffs with quadruple-headers both Saturday and Sunday.
 
Heim

John Kelly said:
One of the most underrated sports weekends of the year is coming up.

I enjoy the first round of the NBA playoffs with quadruple-headers both Saturday and Sunday.
Play-in games have playoff intensity.

Sad, big difference from reg season.
 
John Kelly

Born Gambler
Heim said:
I was looking the other way with NOLA....

Clippers as a dog is too good to pass up.

Powell on McCollum I would assume was the practice
matchup In POR.
The Clips took my money the other night in Minneapolis.

What a way to lose.

L.A. led by 10 with less than nine minutes to go.

Ugh.

Come to think of it, the Clips may have been better off if Karl-Anthony Towns had NOT fouled out.

He was playing terribly.
 
John Kelly

Born Gambler
Heim said:
Play-in games have playoff intensity.

Sad, big difference from reg season.
The NBA should be hailing Patrick Beverley, not fining him.

They want a Game 7 intensity to lead into their NBA postseason and then when they get it, they fine the emotional Beverley.
 
