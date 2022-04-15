Paul George health issues shrouded in mystery, but I would assume Covid.
Who layed 3.5?
I got lucky.
Was ready to make the wager last night when I saw a cheap money line (-160) at CRIS.
Thankfully I did not pull the trigger.
One of the most underrated sports weekends of the year is coming up.
I enjoy the first round of the NBA playoffs with quadruple-headers both Saturday and Sunday.
I was looking the other way with NOLA....
Clippers as a dog is too good to pass up.
Powell on McCollum I would assume was the practice
matchup In POR.
Hawks look like a good play tonight
Play-in games have playoff intensity.
Sad, big difference from reg season.