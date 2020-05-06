Nevada Gaming Commission's onerous rules not the only obstacle to some casinos reopening

For those not familiar, the Culinary Workers Union represents something like of 90% of the rank-and-file employees at the Strip casinos, as well as some others downtown and elsewhere in Nevada. (They have a pretty heavy presence in Laughlin as well. Not sure about Reno.) It is probably the most powerful single labor union in the country when it comes to influencing local and state government policy, and rest assured it will have an outsized influence on how all this winds up going down.I had heard that it was more or less the union's intent to keep the casinos closed as long as possible. I thought that was odd at first but the more I thought about it, the more it makes sense. Per the terms of the contract, the workers' employment is guaranteed for a substantial amount of time at full pay and benefits in a situation like this. I'm not sure what the exact time horizons are, but it's at least 90 days for the pay, and MUCH longer for the benefits.If the casinos are still shut when the pay horizon runs out, the employees simply go on the government dole while still collecting their benefits.In this article, the Culinary takes issue with the following seven-page NGCB document listing the reopening guidelines:It then goes on to praise the Wynn's TWENTY-THREE page reopening plan,It then rolls out its own list of demands, some of which would take literally years to develop and implement. To wit:-"...contactless and cashless tipping systems for guest service providers-such as bellpersons, valets, doorpersons, guest-room attendants and room service attendants-should be provided..."This one takes the cake though:"— If COVID-19 has been detected at any time during the preceding 14 days in the state or province where the facility is located, no employee should be compelled to accept work. Any employee electing not to accept work should be considered to be on involuntary layoff. Employers should not challenge applications for unemployment benefits by employees subject to such involuntary layoff. Such employees should be permitted to return to work at any time according to regular scheduling practice."So let's say it's the summer of 2022 and the virus is largely a memory. I'm a valet attendant at Bellagio and I hear of a single rogue COVID case that popped up 400 miles away in Reno the previous week. I can then refuse to show up to work, go back on the government dole (while still getting my benefits) and go back to work whenever I feel like it.These are going to be non-starters for these casino companies. This is going to get very, very messy.