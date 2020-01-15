New Labor Deal In WNBA....Is This The Beginning Of The End?

"The WNBA and its union announced a tentative eight-year labor deal Tuesday that will allow top players to
earn more than $500,000 while the average annual compensation will surpass six figures for the first time.


The contract, which begins this season and runs through 2027, will pay players an average of $130,000
and guarantees full salaries while on maternity leave. The collective bargaining agreement also provides enhanced
family benefits, travel standards and other health and wellness improvements."
 
