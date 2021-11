John Kelly said: Adams earned $3.6 million during his six seasons in the NFL.



However, he was experiencing some financial difficulties/employment issues before the shooting rampage. Click to expand...

So let's dig deeper into thisSo if he got $3.6M we know the agent got some. Taxes got a lot more than "some"My guess is by the time all was said and done we are "only" looking at about $1.5-$2M. And then factor in all of the big purchases he made and it is easy to see why he may have had financial troublesAdd in the fact he may have had some CTE issues and it gets a tad easier to see why he did what he did. Not saying it was right - just a little more explainable than we might expect.