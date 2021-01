sharky99 said: Sounds like the Kings have some decent young players down the line but not for another 3-4 years? Looking forward to see how it all goes down for the Kraken, I think the expansion draft is in late July. If the Kraken have Quick starting opening night I think that is a decent match to solidify/stabilize goaltending for an expansion team in its inaugural year. Click to expand...

Problem is Quick has been all about the playoffs, a mediocre regular season goalie for years now. I think there will be better options for the Kraken to go with year one. The contract might be attractive, but they might prefer to go hard after someone else they can keep in net for multiple years.I think the season itself is kind of meh. I definitely am excited about getting back to hockey, but this idea that you really play just one of a handful of teams all season until the conference finals is a downer. I want to see games where the best of different divisions play plus the games with Canadian teams, not just yet another set of games against the Ducks and Kings. I think it's going to get old by midseason and we'll all just be ready for the playoffs then.