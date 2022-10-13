NHL 2022-2023

Another NHL season here with lots of player movement and excitement brewing. Hopefully like past years we can keep a collaborative thread and share information along the way. Appreciate everyone's insight and analysis!!

Well it's juicy but I'll take the Leafs to bounce back off the road loss tonight in Montreal. They play their home opener tomorrow against Washington who lost at home to Boston. I like the Leafs transition game and if they can avoid some of the bad giveaways from tonight they have a decent shot to win and cover. They start Samsonov in net who was shown the door in the offseason in Washington so I like this angle especially off the loss.

Leafs ML -183 pinnacle 2 units
Leafs -1 -115 pinnacle 2 units
 
Leafs ML and total over 6.5 are getting the most action.
Leafs were 3-0 against Caps last year.

I’ll follow the money. Good luck Sharky!
 
Had success betting against the Avs recently with NJ last night and Seattle not long ago, I probably like this one the best but doesn't mean it will win

NHL 60 Minute Regulation Line Isles +0.5 -130 2units Pinny
 
haha 3-0 they say is the worst lead in the modern higher scoring NHL, fortunate to be opposite last year's champs at the right time.
 
Great pick and ballsy going against the champs. Home dogs went 5-2 yesterday.
 
3-0 +6 units

Thanks haven't been able to follow as much as I would have liked so behind on many fronts but will get involved tonight

Carolina pk -104 60 Min Regulation Line pinny 0.5 unit
 
Blues 1st Period ML -118 0.5 unit pinny
Isles-Rangers Under 1.5 +106 1st Period 0.3 unit pinny
Flames 1st Period +113 0.5 unit pinny
Canadiens Team Total Under 0.5 +125 1st Period 0.25 unit pinny
Canadiens Team Total Game Under 2.5 +114 0.25 unit pinny
Canadiens-RedWings Under 6 60 Min Regulation time -115 0.25 unit pinny
 
Anyone have an opinion on certain teams, players, goalies after the 1st month of play? Playing one late one

Kings -117 60 Min Regulation Line, 1 unit, pinny
 
Thanks for the advice, what sites are you involved with fantasy?

Took this one early

Carolina ML -114 60 Minute Regulation Line 1 unit pinny
 
