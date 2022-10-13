NHL 2022-2023

Another NHL season here with lots of player movement and excitement brewing. Hopefully like past years we can keep a collaborative thread and share information along the way. Appreciate everyone's insight and analysis!!



Well it's juicy but I'll take the Leafs to bounce back off the road loss tonight in Montreal. They play their home opener tomorrow against Washington who lost at home to Boston. I like the Leafs transition game and if they can avoid some of the bad giveaways from tonight they have a decent shot to win and cover. They start Samsonov in net who was shown the door in the offseason in Washington so I like this angle especially off the loss.



Leafs ML -183 pinnacle 2 units

Leafs -1 -115 pinnacle 2 units