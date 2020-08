Anyone down for a quick bracket contest? Fill out your bracket and if we can get 10 to play i'll send the winner $100. Pick your teams and well score points by seedings. So if Montreal upsets Philly you get 8 points for that round. If Philly prevails and you picked them you get just the 1 as they are the 1 seed in the East. Most points after the last game wins $100 from me. 1st games goes at 3pm est so you need to get them in quick.