Hope it's a fun entertaining year, lots of good young talent in the NHL. Any favorite Team season point totals or individual goal or point total bets?



Starting with this bet this year, I'm biting on the Sharks to have the worse league record for 2023-2024 at +300 at bet365 for 3 units. Their Roster looks bleak on paper and their defense looks far below average in my opinion. Any other opinions on who might finish last this year at a better number?