NJ Exchanges open

i think prophet exchange is like match book to some degree--- looking at software could be good. How many people know about it. This would be better in NY since NY has more money




if they could change betting laws. This would be great for the USA ... it would pay for the schools ... i never heard that one
 
prophet exchange update 8:21 am EST about 4+ hours to post time




game #1 ...1:07 pm est---braves phillies prices WESTGATE ...ATL -196 / +176


EXCHANGE PRICES
ATL - 188 amount to bet $30---------- PHILLY+178 AMOUNT TO BET $1009
ATL -190 amount to bet $1002-------- PHILLY +176 AMOUNT TO BET $1100
ATL -192 amount to bet $1135--------PHILLY +174 AMOUNT TO BET $1380



Cheaper yes but you are struggling. Dog prices not worth it..Not enough money in the exchange, nobody knows about the place. Need to see prices without joining would help the company


I will try for another update later today
 
prophet Less then hour before game

atl -184 ...$1584 ...phillies +180... $1186
atl -188 $2532 ....................phillies +176 $1593
 
They hide their rake. Someone told me it was 2% on winning plays which would be reasonable, but I sure don't see it on their site and it should be front and center.

The only take or lay +100 is a gimmick that designed to make it seem like there's no juice, but will make it so that there is really only value on one side and anybody with basic betting literacy will see that and they'll only have liquidity on one side and that side will not be a bargain in the general betting market.

It looks like another case of finance guys trying to imagine what would appeal to weekend warriors, with no awareness of what would bring in serious bettors who are logically their life blood.
 
They hide their rake. Someone told me it was 2% on winning plays which would be reasonable, but I sure don't see it on their site and it should be front and center.

The only take or lay +100 is a gimmick that designed to make it seem like there's no juice, but will make it so that there is really only value on one side and anybody with basic betting literacy will see that and they'll only have liquidity on one side and that side will not be a bargain in the general betting market.

It looks like another case of finance guys trying to imagine what would appeal to weekend warriors, with no awareness of what would bring in serious bettors who are logically their life blood.
yep there really was only one side to get a discount. Probably won't make it. NYC has way more action




this is not matchbook of old
 
prophet exchange update 8:21 am EST about 4+ hours to post time




game #1 ...1:07 pm est---braves phillies prices WESTGATE ...ATL -196 / +176


EXCHANGE PRICES
ATL - 188 amount to bet $30---------- PHILLY+178 AMOUNT TO BET $1009
ATL -190 amount to bet $1002-------- PHILLY +176 AMOUNT TO BET $1100
ATL -192 amount to bet $1135--------PHILLY +174 AMOUNT TO
I could have offered Atl -187 for $1000 ??

And do you have to live in NJ or just be present in NJ?
 
I could have offered Atl -187 for $1000 ??

And do you have to live in NJ or just be present in NJ?
i played ATL in a parlay Once I was losing bad i jumped on seattle alone..struggling to win


i will keep you in mind next time. Thanx though


i broke the 11th commandment ...thou shall not bet against heim . my record is horrible against him
 
i played ATL in a parlay Once I was losing bad i jumped on seattle alone..struggling to win


i will keep you in mind next time. Thanx though


i broke the 11th commandment ...thou shall not bet against heim . my record is horrible against him
I meant is that how the site works...I could have offered Atlanta at a lower price than anyone and wait for it to get filled by different people?
 
