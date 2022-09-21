NJ Exchanges open

They hide their rake. Someone told me it was 2% on winning plays which would be reasonable, but I sure don't see it on their site and it should be front and center.



The only take or lay +100 is a gimmick that designed to make it seem like there's no juice, but will make it so that there is really only value on one side and anybody with basic betting literacy will see that and they'll only have liquidity on one side and that side will not be a bargain in the general betting market.



It looks like another case of finance guys trying to imagine what would appeal to weekend warriors, with no awareness of what would bring in serious bettors who are logically their life blood.