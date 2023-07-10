Northwestern Football/Pat Fitzgerald

FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
interesting little hazing scandal that was leaked late on Friday. Fitz has been suspended for two weeks. Chicago media has been pretty quiet since they are buddies with Fitz, but now charges of racism have been charged. Wouldn’t surprise me if there is a housecleaning at NU this week.
 
V

Valuist

EOG Master
I will be surprised if he survives. Probably would have had a better chance if NW gave him 6 games instead of 2.

The Blackhawks scandal wasn’t that long ago.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
Valuist said:
I will be surprised if he survives. Probably would have had a better chance if NW gave him 6 games instead of 2.

The Blackhawks scandal wasn’t that long ago.
Click to expand...
It’s one of those deals where the university president could be replaced also. That’s a good point about the Hawks deal occuring not so long ago. The same media against them are nowhere to be found about this.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Dell Dude said:
Too pussy to post that in my thread.
Click to expand...
I rarely read your thread, too political/kooky for me, if you stuck to only sports it would be different. Are you saying if the allegations are true that a 2 week suspension is adequate? Are you kidding me? I don't know if true or not, but if true he loses his job, a 2 week suspension is laughable, suspending a head coach for 2 weeks in the middle of July means nothing, less than a slap on the wrist
 
kane

kane

EOG master

NU President 'May Have Erred', Will Reconsider Fitzgerald's Punishment​


EVANSTON, IL — Northwestern University President Michael Schill says football coach Pat Fitzgerald failed to uphold the school’s institutional commitment to students thriving considering serious hazing allegations made against members of the Wildcats’ program.
Schill said on Saturday that he may have erred in only suspending Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay after an independent investigation showed that hazing likely took place under Fitzgerald’s watch. New details about the alleged hazing were detailed on Saturday in a disturbing report by the university’s student newspaper, The Daily Northwestern.
The report forced Schill to issue a new statement regarding Fitzgerald’s punishment.

“Coach Fitzgerald is not only responsible for what happens within the program but also must take great care to uphold our institutional commitment to the student experience and our priority to ensure all students — undergraduate and graduate — can thrive,” Schill wrote in the statement.
“Clearly, he failed to uphold that commitment, and I failed to sufficiently consider that failure in levying a sanction.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
I will not post in this thread. If you grow balls, come over to the dark side and argue this time it is a legit media hyped and basically originated scandal (took off after initial report).
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
blueline said:
dailynorthwestern.com

Former NU football player details hazing allegations

Content warning: This article contains mention of hazing, sexual assault and suicidal ideation. A former Northwestern University football player told The Daily some of the hazing conduct investigated by the university involved coerced sexual acts. A second player confirmed these details. The...
dailynorthwestern.com dailynorthwestern.com
Click to expand...
The racism accusations sealed the deal if this didn’t. The baseball coach will be next. The Score was saying they may not have enough players to field a baseball team next season, a lot are transferring.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
boston massacre said:
The Media Sucks.


It's A Communist Media.
Click to expand...
Chicago has a pretty soft media for a big city. Fitz was everyone’s friend, he never received any criticism. Can’t think of any D1 power conference coach who cold say that. It was the campus newspaper who broke the story.
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
Out of the 130+ d1 fb programs how many believe some type of sexual harassment hazing happens ? What percent of the programs do this?
25%?
 
V

Valuist

EOG Master
Sportsrmylife said:
Out of the 130+ d1 fb programs how many believe some type of sexual harassment hazing happens ? What percent of the programs do this?
25%?
Click to expand...
This is much more serious than a Bob Knight uttering some profanity at players or Huggins getting a DUI. That stuff seems like child’s play compared to sexual assault.

I have no idea what the pct is, but you can’t use “it’s ok at NW Bumble St so it’s ok here”. 2 wrongs rarely equal a right.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
Sexual assault is a crime. Maybe not in Soros DA cities but I don't think there is one of those in Evanston. And it appears certain these illegal acts happened within the statue of imitations. So I'm sure the Evanston DA will want the report commissioned by Northwestern as well as interview the accusers who went to the student newspaper. Assemble a grand jury and decide on indictments.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
Yeah no, none of that is going to happen. A week or two or three of licking the Pat Fitzgerald dead carcass dry and that will be it. Next!
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
Northwestern is an extremely liberal school in a extremely liberal city, fitzgerald is lucky to be out of that cesspool.

What needs to happen is for "normal" coaches and staff to abandon all colleges in blue states, set up alternate "LIV" type leagues all over the country. The northwesterns , stanfords, etc can all go to hell.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
Dell Dude said:
Sexual assault is a crime. Maybe not in Soros DA cities but I don't think there is one of those in Evanston. And it appears certain these illegal acts happened within the statue of imitations. So I'm sure the Evanston DA will want the report commissioned by Northwestern as well as interview the accusers who went to the student newspaper. Assemble a grand jury and decide on indictments
Click to expand...
Evanston is in Cook County, Soros-backed DA.
 
I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Master
These kids today have some weird humor that we can't wrap our heads around but you're an adult now at 18/19. Whatever you do has consequences now which impact the chain.

I don't know. I'd still focus on the true scum branching out to the burbs. You know, guns and actual violence. Doubt Fitzgerald and everybody under his watch were bad but you're not winning in that area and state.
 
Last edited:
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
IWishIWasAPro said:
These kids today have some weird humor that we can't wrap our heads around but you're an adult now at 18/19. Whatever you do has consequences now which impact the chain.

I don't know. I'd still focus on the true scum branching out to the burbs. You know, guns and actual violence. Doubt Fitzgerald and everybody under his watch were bad but you're not winning in that area and state.
Click to expand...
One thing you can’t do is threaten kids scholarships with hazing. I’m sure other schools do it, but NU prides themselves in being above the fray. When the HC is directly involved, they are not special.
 
V

Valuist

EOG Master
IWishIWasAPro said:
These kids today have some weird humor that we can't wrap our heads around but you're an adult now at 18/19. Whatever you do has consequences now which impact the chain.

I don't know. I'd still focus on the true scum branching out to the burbs. You know, guns and actual violence. Doubt Fitzgerald and everybody under his watch were bad but you're not winning in that area and state.
Click to expand...

Biggest football talent in Chicago area is in the suburbs. NW also has higher academic requirements than most schools.

It seems like this has gotten politicized, which doesn't make a lot of sense. I understand the argument that it's too easy for the media to get a coach fired. This doesn't appear to be one of those cases where minor issues can run a coach out.

And the argument that Fitzgerald didn't know? One maybe two instances thenthat might have some credibility. I've heard 11 instances over several years and if it's true about the baseball team, this had permeated to other areas of the athletic department. If he didn't know, then he's downright stupid and too oblivious to know what's going on.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
FairWarning said:
Chicago has a pretty soft media for a big city. Fitz was everyone’s friend, he never received any criticism. Can’t think of any D1 power conference coach who cold say that. It was the campus newspaper who broke the story.
Click to expand...

Score one for The Daily Northwestern.

I once served as a sports reporter there.

FW made the winning point about Chicago's soft sports media.

Northwestern spent big money with the four or five major sports media outlets promoting "Chicago's Big Ten team."

The advertising money served as cover for the school.

Fitzgerald was praised constantly for his achievements and rarely, if ever, criticized for his shortcomings (the team finished 1-11 last season including a loss to FCS-representative Southern Illinois).

And don't expect the Big Ten Network to cover the NU hazing scandal.

The television arm of the powerful conference looked the other way during Joe Paterno's troubled times at Penn State, proving the employees of the Big Ten Network are publicists, not journalists.
 
Last edited:
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
So are we to believe that Fitz was the one to blame. What about all the assistants and positions coaches on the staff. Nobody saw anything??

Oh and with the firing coming so late in the summer that means an assistant will get bumped up to interim hc. So possibly someone who knew this was going on and didn't stop it will lead this team.

Postpone the season to send a message
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
Sportsy gets it. Season should be suspended and full stop NCAA and criminal investigation. If that doesn't happen and only Coach F goes down, Mildcat business as usual, we will know. I already know but we will know. Well the Liberal posters at EOG will still not know. You don't drop this bomb, take out Coach F and back to regular scheduled programming.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Sportsrmylife said:
So are we to believe that Fitz was the one to blame. What about all the assistants and positions coaches on the staff. Nobody saw anything??

Oh and with the firing coming so late in the summer that means an assistant will get bumped up to interim hc. So possibly someone who knew this was going on and didn't stop it will lead this team.

Postpone the season to send a message
Click to expand...

Fitz takes the fall due to a lack of institutional control.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
Season is fucked anyway. Will probably go winless in the Big 10. Will have to beat the early cupcakes to avoid 0-12.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Fitzgerald would have survived the hazing scandal if his team was 11-1 last season, not 1-11.

He also would have survived in 2013, not 2023.
 
V

Valuist

EOG Master
Sportsrmylife said:
So are we to believe that Fitz was the one to blame. What about all the assistants and positions coaches on the staff. Nobody saw anything??

Oh and with the firing coming so late in the summer that means an assistant will get bumped up to interim hc. So possibly someone who knew this was going on and didn't stop it will lead this team.

Postpone the season to send a message
Click to expand...

Head coaches get the credit and get the blame. Just like CEOs and quarterbacks. Are there others guilty? No question. And if the accusations are true, some of the players should be charged.

Here's his problem. If he knew, he's guilty. And if he didn't know, he's too stupid to see his surroundings and understand the program. Only way he's not guilty is if all the accusations are made up. There's a lot of smoke.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top