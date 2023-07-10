Northwestern Football/Pat Fitzgerald

IWishIWasAPro said: These kids today have some weird humor that we can't wrap our heads around but you're an adult now at 18/19. Whatever you do has consequences now which impact the chain.



I don't know. I'd still focus on the true scum branching out to the burbs. You know, guns and actual violence. Doubt Fitzgerald and everybody under his watch were bad but you're not winning in that area and state. Click to expand...

Biggest football talent in Chicago area is in the suburbs. NW also has higher academic requirements than most schools.It seems like this has gotten politicized, which doesn't make a lot of sense. I understand the argument that it's too easy for the media to get a coach fired. This doesn't appear to be one of those cases where minor issues can run a coach out.And the argument that Fitzgerald didn't know? One maybe two instances thenthat might have some credibility. I've heard 11 instances over several years and if it's true about the baseball team, this had permeated to other areas of the athletic department. If he didn't know, then he's downright stupid and too oblivious to know what's going on.