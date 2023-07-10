Northwestern Football/Pat Fitzgerald

NU President 'May Have Erred', Will Reconsider Fitzgerald's Punishment
EVANSTON, IL — Northwestern University President Michael Schill says football coach Pat Fitzgerald failed to uphold the school’s institutional commitment to students thriving considering serious hazing allegations made against members of the Wildcats’ program.
Schill said on Saturday that he may have erred in only suspending Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay
after an independent investigation showed that hazing likely took place under Fitzgerald’s watch. New details about the alleged hazing were detailed on Saturday in a disturbing report by the university’s student newspaper, The Daily Northwestern.
The report forced Schill to issue a new statement regarding Fitzgerald’s punishment.
“Coach Fitzgerald is not only responsible for what happens within the program but also must take great care to uphold our institutional commitment to the student experience and our priority to ensure all students — undergraduate and graduate — can thrive,” Schill wrote in the statement.
“Clearly, he failed to uphold that commitment, and I failed to sufficiently consider that failure in levying a sanction.