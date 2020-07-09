Official Postponed & Cancelled Sports Thread

FairWarning

I think we need a thread that contains all of the postponed & cancellations thanks to the pandemic and unrest. Feel free to add to it. Change of venues are acceptable also.

- Ivy League Football, and all fall sports gone

- Big 10 noncoference games gone

- BYU-NIU football changed from Chicago to NIU

- Wisc-NU changed from Wrigley Field to NU
 
John Kelly

Most sports bettors will be fine with a reduced inventory of college football games as long as the Big Ten and SEC are a go.

Is anyone going to miss Ivy League football?

I don't think so.

If college football abandons its season, the NFL should think about Saturday games.
 
