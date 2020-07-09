Official Postponed & Cancelled Sports Thread

FairWarning
Bells Beer Connoisseur
I think we need a thread that contains all of the postponed & cancellations thanks to the pandemic and unrest. Feel free to add to it. Change of venues are acceptable also.
- Ivy League Football, and all fall sports gone
- Big 10 noncoference games gone
- BYU-NIU football changed from Chicago to NIU
- Wisc-NU changed from Wrigley Field to NU
