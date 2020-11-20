Ohio St./Indiana

Intriguing game tomorrow not because I think Indiana stands a chance to win outright, but because of the spread and total. With Ohio St.'s recent game cancellations they will be judged upon a maximum-best 7-0 record. the three TD spread seems crazy considering their opponent's form, Ohio St.'s pathetic run offense thus far, and suspect defense. That being said, I have a gut feeling that they not only come out sharper than we've seen on both ends, but that they will keep their pedal on, especially in the second half.



Total of 66.5 - I saw JK on the Under yesterday and I'm just not sure. Both defenses are certainly capable enough but I struggle to see these teams combining for less than high 50's and the ceiling I can see is somewhere in the high 70's to low 80's.



What are your thoughts and plays?