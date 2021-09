But I did appreciate Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck's attempt at shortening the game with a methodical offensive approach.



Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan will one day be an offensive coordinator or head football coach, per Fleck.



Ohio State scored all six of its touchdowns on plays of 30 yards or more (#Explosive).



OSU head coach Ryan Day was a polite guest when his team led by 14 points late in the fourth quarter and he called six straight running plays (all to Marcus Crowley) in the final four minutes of the game.



Day called off the dogs and Fleck did not bother to use his two remaining timeouts.



Game landed 14.



I saw plenty of Ohio State -13.5 and even Minnesota +14.5 (Fanduel) at various times before kickoff.