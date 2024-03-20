Ohtani Interpreter, Huge Gambling Debts...Fired!

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Nothing wrong with gambling debts until you use someone else's account to cover.

Story unfolding that interpreter had over 4 million in debt with a outfit in So. Cal and wired money from Ohtani's account to cover.

Old high school friend.

Which brings to mind, keep your enemies close and your friends closer.
 
