Ohtani Interpreter, Huge Gambling Debts...Fired!

Nothing wrong with gambling debts until you use someone else's account to cover.
Story unfolding that interpreter had over 4 million in debt with a outfit in So. Cal and wired money from Ohtani's account to cover.
Old high school friend.
Which brings to mind, keep your enemies close and your friends closer.
