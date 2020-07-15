Was going though some old stuff, and I found an old paper for a Service Called AUSF Sports Wire, Located in Notre Dame, Indiana. Is there even a town called Notre Dame, or was that part of the scam? I thought they were in South Bend? Anyway it's an old prospector looking guy offering a 40* lock on Feb 18th(don't know the year). It's their solid gold hoops lock of the year. Brought back memories of when my mailbox would be filled with this kind of shit. Haven't heard of them in years, nor Score, Mike Warren, Kelso Sturgeon, Dan Pastorini, Johnny Unitas(yep he had a "service", I think they were all under the Mike Warren(Lasky) banner). Any other old timers have some memories of these long forgotten touts?