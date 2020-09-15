Paul George

choslamshe
Is it just me or has his brain slipped a little bit - like Giannis's always has - around being aware that he needs to stay on the court in a critical game?

Seems to have happened a few times these playoffs where his carelessness and lack of common sense have cost him and his team.

Bets aside, impossible not to cheer the Nuggets home...
 
janus
i think the reggie miller thing is reggie's homage to indy. thats his nickname when he was a pacer. and who on the planet wants to call someone "playoff P" on air without sounding like a douche?
 
