Pro Bowl new rule = Over?!?

choslamshe
EOG Dedicated
So this new rule where following a score, scoring team has the choice of playing a 4th and 15 from their own 25 to keep possession. Fail and the other team takes over deepish in their end. Is this the true rule?
How often will scoring teams try this? Have to think this severely impacts the over, yet no reaction in the total?
Do both teams agree to try it only once or will scoring teams do it often?
