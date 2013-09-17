Q&A with Viejo Dinosaur

KingRevolver

KingRevolver

Born Rambler
How old are you?

I'm 62 years old.

Where are you from originally?

I was born in St. Albans Naval Hospital in Long Island and raised on the South Jersey Shore.

Level of education?

I am a graduate of Southeast Missouri St. in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. My degree is in English Literature and a minor in Journalism. By the way, EOG poster Archie Bunker is also an alumnus of the school. I met him in my last trip to Vegas, and we hit it off quite well.

Speaking of Vegas... What's your favorite casino there?

Well, my two favorite casinos are now torn down- Barbary Coast and Stardust. I always hung out at the Palace Station on Sahara, but now, South Point is where I stay when I'm in Vegas.

You're a former resident of Sin City. When did you live there?

Well, I moved to Vegas from Southern California, after I got out of the service (USMC Officer) in 1979. My very first job there was driving a beer truck. I also became a part-time poker dealer at Palace Station until I went offshore in 1987.

How did you go from Vegas to the "offshore"?

While in Vegas, I worked weekends for Frank Masterana, giving rundowns for weekend games. The Cigar (Ron Sacco) came in one weekend and asked me if I wanted to go to the Dominican Republic. I've never been there before, but since I was going through a divorce, I said sure. I started out clerking and my boss was poster Steak Tartar. I learned a ton. There was no internet in those days and I learned how to write and grade tickets in sports and horses. Later on, we were busted after The Cigar went on 60 Minutes trying to explain to them that the mob was not involved in his operation.

Busted? Did you go to jail?

Yes, I spent 40 days in five federal prisons, one state penitentiary in Puerto Rico, and a Dominican jail. One day I might write a book about it. After being released, I reopened the CRIS book on the Kentucky/Ohio border. We stayed there for 4 months before we ended up moving to the San Francisco Bay area. Eventually, I moved back to Vegas and became the pay and collect guy for Grande and CRIS.

Anything interesting ever happen when you went to pay or collect money?

Nothing too crazy, but traveling on a plane, pre-9/11, with hundreds of thousands of dollars is a rush. Whenever I had to go to San Francisco from Vegas to collect cash, I always took a female companion and had a great time. San Francisco is one of my favorite places, but it's really expensive to live there. Anyway, on one occassion, I had to collect $50K, and got paid in twenties. Not cool.

What's the most money you've ever had on your person during these collections?

The most cash I ever had was $1.2 millon. I had a friend travel with me, and man, we were really nervous. We rented a car from San Francisco to Vegas, and we made sure to obey all traffic rules and speed limits.

That sounds like tons of fun. How long did you do this?

Well, after two years of paying and collecting, I ended up going back to work for Grande in the Dominican Republic. I then made my way over to Costa Rica in 2000 and was the head linesman at BetUS for a year. Those guys were the biggest crooks, so I moved to Skybook and worked with Steak Tartar for one football season. I was let go by the owner because of differences of opinion. Then in 2003, they hired me back as the night guy. From 5 PM to Midnight, I moved lines and did halftimes for all the night action. I left the whole business for Thailand in 2008 and I do not regret my decision.

Do you recall your first ever bet?

My first bet was in 1960, at the age of 9. It took place at the Atlantic City Race Track. I had $2 across on a 2-to-1 shot. It came in and I netted $7. The following year I was selling the Philadelphia Daily News on the Atlantic City Boardwalk and made 3.5 cents on every dime. I thought I was rich. After work, I would proceed to pitch nickels and dimes on street curbs and back alleys. From age 13-21, I caddied at the local golf course and participated in all gambling related activities in the caddy shack.

What was your biggest gambling loss?

My biggest gambling loss was a $25,600 loss in backgammon. That was one game. But my dumbest gambling loss was the day I maxed out a credit card at Imperial Palace back in the 1980s. I was trying to showoff in front of friends. I blew $3,500 in two hours at the dice table, and I was only a $10 bettor.

Who are the greatest gamblers you've known?

The best gambler I ever knew was Chuck Sharpe in the NBA. The best gambler I ever knew, and enjoyed being around, was Dewey Tomko. We played many rounds of golf together and he taught me a lot about gambling on the golf course. He was a great poker player, too. Also, Dink, who has always been respected in the gambling industry. EOG is fortunate he is posting and appearing on the radio show with John Kelly. And last but not least, Billy Baxter... a true gentleman, who I respect a hundred times more than Billy Walters.

What's your favorite place you've lived and why?

The Jersey Shore, where I grew up. I knew at an early age that I had to travel the world, and I've been everywhere except for Europe and Africa. But I still get the most pleasure when returning home, and enjoying the smell and surroundings of the Jersey Shore. Living on or near the ocean is very relaxing.

When did you start posting?

I started posting at the RX around 2004-05. I heard about it while working at CRIS, and Steak Tartar and I told each other we would never, ever post. (LOL) But my work with orphans in Costa Rica got me involved. Thanks to NES.

Name 3 EOG posters you'd love to punch in the face.

The only poster I have truly wanted to punch in the face is carolinakid. I detest racist, illiterate individuals. But, for the most part, I enjoy the back-and-forth internet talk with everyone else.

Name 3 EOG posters you would've loved to book.

I wouldn't be afraid of booking anyone at -110 in all major American sports. Degenerate gamblers like Moldy have no chance. Chasers like Henry Hill also have no chance. I would book every living tout, the Meatman's and Roxxy's of this world have no chance.

What can EOG do to improve?

One thing I would really like is for EOG to have a bash in Vegas next year. There's nothing like getting together with posters and putting a name to their face. Gambling, partying, and telling stories have made for some great times during the RX get-togethers. The guys and gals you meet at these events are amazing. I've never seen a fight break out (like on the forum) at one of these parties. I feel that having a bash would improve forum posting overall. I'd be glad to help put one together if asked.

If your life were a movie, what would the title be?

Live and Learn
 
Brock Landers

Brock Landers

Banned
Re: Q&A with ViejoDinosaur

Re: Q&A with ViejoDinosaur

EXCELLENT Interview King and Viejo!!!

I can't want to meet you both in person

An EOG bash is ESSENTIAL!!! You tell me when and where and i am there!!!

VD, anytime you are back in Illinois, you let me know pal, food and drinks and golf on me!!
 
J

joeybagadonuts

Guest
Re: Q&A with ViejoDinosaur

Re: Q&A with ViejoDinosaur

Good interview.

When VD was hiding out in CA he was living next door to the bay meadows racetrack very close to where I grew up and where I spent many of my days with my grandfather betting the ponies.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: Q&A with ViejoDinosaur

Re: Q&A with ViejoDinosaur

Great job Kinger. Viejo Dinosaur could write a book about his life and times in the gambling biz.
 
P

papa 5

EOG Veteran
Re: Q&A with ViejoDinosaur

Re: Q&A with ViejoDinosaur

Thanks guys always great to hear about the industry from the ones that have lived it.:cheers
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: Q&A with Viejo Dinosaur

VD is one class act. He picked up the lunch tab for a party of six at South Point late last month, a party that included the inimitable FISHHEAD and my two sisters from Chicago. I plan to return the favor early next year when Viejo returns to Las Vegas for March Madness. But it's not the monetary generosity that makes VD so great, it's his kind ways and generous thoughts (save for ck, Roxxy, Henry Hill, BigDaddy and Meaty) that make him a one-of-a-kind gambling ambassador.
 
Brock Landers

Brock Landers

Banned
Re: Q&A with Viejo Dinosaur

John Kelly said:
VD is one class act. He picked up the lunch tab for a party of six at South Point late last month, a party that included my two sisters from Chicago. I plan to return the favor in March when Viejo returns to Las Vegas for March Madness. But it's not the monetary generosity that makes him so great, it's his kind ways and generous thoughts (save for Henry Hill, BigDaddy and Meaty) that make him a one-of-a-kind gambling ambassador.
Click to expand...
I'd like to join that party for next march madness! Count me in Sir!
 
milwaukeemike

milwaukeemike

2
Re: Q&A with Viejo Dinosaur

dsethi said:
Brock stop making every goddamn thread about you

Great read. KR do this every other day with different posters. I nominate Tyrone as your next one.
Click to expand...
yeah that has gotten more than a few posters to look for gambling chat elsewhere. great attitude and info as always from vd. not too many of us have truly lived in more than 1 or 2 different places, and the people that have always seem to have such a good positive attitude toward people. I look forward to moving to vegas, and then hopefully another place or two before I die. :cheers
 
smartymarty

smartymarty

EOG Veteran
Re: Q&A with Viejo Dinosaur

VD- did you work with Monty while at Cris? as far as great gamblers go, have you had the pleasure to meet/know the famous gentleman gambler from philly, JVM?
 
Almost Allright

Almost Allright

GO Bucks!!!
Re: Q&A with Viejo Dinosaur

Enjoyed hanging out at South Point with Viejo. The man has great stories.

Nice job guys on the interview. :cheers
 
B

BetToWin33

EOG Addicted
Re: Q&A with Viejo Dinosaur

Enjoyed the interview VD... Would like to hear stories about Tomko and gambling on the course..
 
Bagiant

Bagiant

EOG Dedicated
Re: Q&A with Viejo Dinosaur

I'll tell you one thing VD, I've lived in Calif. for the last 38 years after living in Jersey for 30 years. Even with all the beautiful beaches in Calif., I still miss the Jersey shore. Used to go fishing out of Shark River inlet for fluke and blues. Loved to walk the boardwalk at night and take in all those smells from the ocean. I know you know what I'm talking about!
 
KingRevolver

KingRevolver

Born Rambler
Re: Q&A with Viejo Dinosaur

Bagiant said:
I'll tell you one thing VD, I've lived in Calif. for the last 38 years after living in Jersey for 30 years. Even with all the beautiful beaches in Calif., I still miss the Jersey shore. Used to go fishing out of Shark River inlet for fluke and blues. Loved to walk the boardwalk at night and take in all those smells from the ocean. I know you know what I'm talking about!
Click to expand...

Southern Jersey is nice than Northern Jersey. I vacationed in Cape May around 6 years ago. Beautiful, quaint town. Northern Jersey looks more like Elizabeth and Newark.
 
F

fifty cint

EOG Dedicated
Re: Q&A with Viejo Dinosaur

Yes...birthplace of baseball and Frank Sinatra.There are deli's and pizza shops that make me sick when I go to Vegas and try and get a good sandwich or pizza...the bar scene and women are second to none
 
ChiTownJoe

ChiTownJoe

EOG Dedicated
Re: Q&A with Viejo Dinosaur

Great interview with VJ, I'm in on the Eog bash whenever that gets setup.

The caddyshack, what a place waiting for a loop for 6 hrs, not a whole lot to do besides play cards, shoot dice, and look through every playboy, penthouse, and hustler laying around. The 16 inch softball games were fun too, it was even money that there would be a fight or the ball would get whipped at someone's nuts before the 3rd inning.
 
Wade

Wade

EOG Master
Re: Q&A with Viejo Dinosaur

kinger didn't ask any good questions. vd, can you still get it up without medication?
 
High3rEl3m3nt

High3rEl3m3nt

EOG Dedicated
Re: Q&A with Viejo Dinosaur

great stuff, kinger. I believe one of the first posts I read was Viejo and another reminiscing about old Vegas memories. As JK said, Viejo's memoirs would make for a great book.
 
KingRevolver

KingRevolver

Born Rambler
Re: Q&A with Viejo Dinosaur

High3rEl3m3nt said:
great stuff, kinger. I believe one of the first posts I read was Viejo and another reminiscing about old Vegas memories. As JK said, Viejo's memoirs would make for a great book.
Click to expand...

VD always has great stories. I honestly think he should collaborate with some of the guys from the past, and talk about the Vegas to Offshore transition, among other things, of course. It would be a great read.
 
BEANTOWNJIM

BEANTOWNJIM

Banned
Re: Q&A with Viejo Dinosaur

HEY VD YOU CLAIMED YOU WERE IN THE OFFICE THE NIGHT YOUR BUDDY LENNY FROM CASCADE STOLE MY 660 DOLLARS LOOKING BACK AND BE HONEST YOU CANT AGREE WITH THAT RAT BASTARDS DECISION TO STEAL MY 660 DOLLARS.

NO SPORTSBOOK CAN ACCEPT A BET 20 MINUTES AFTER THE GAME STARTED THEN GRADE IT IN THERE FAVOR WHEN IT LOST.ESPECIALLY WHEN CASCADE SPORTSBOOK HAD A WRITTEN RULE

ALL WAGERS WILL BE ACCEPTED UP UNTIL THE POSTED STARTING TIME OF THE EVENT :finger004

THAT WAS BULLSHIT WHAT HAPPENED TO ME I ALMOST LOST FAITH IN THE OFFSHORE SPORTSBOOKS WHEN THAT HAPPENED THANK GOD I DIDNT BECAUSE I WOULDNT HAVE BEEN BURRYING HERITAGE AND YOUWAGER RIGHT NOW :btj:

I GRIN :btj: WHEN I WIN
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Re: Q&A with Viejo Dinosaur

I was there...think the bet was made by phone and you were begging Lenny to take it....it was a baseball game and I guess you thought you had the best of it...:LMAO
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Re: Q&A with Viejo Dinosaur

BetToWin33 said:
Enjoyed the interview VD... Would like to hear stories about Tomko and gambling on the course..
Click to expand...

Dewey would bet with Doyle Brunson and let Doyle use a tee from anywhere on the course and any size tee...Doyle had foot long tees in his bag but Dewey still beat him...Dewey is only 5 foot six or seven but he sure could hit a golf ball...read Rick O'Rielly's book about gambling and he devotes a whole chapter about him...
 
BEANTOWNJIM

BEANTOWNJIM

Banned
Re: Q&A with Viejo Dinosaur

YOU GOT NO CLUE VD IT WAS A BASKETBALL GAME AND IT WAS BET ONLINE I NEVER SPOKE TO LENNY FROM CASCADE IN MY LIFE.I GUESS YOU WERENT THERE BECAUSE YOUR CLUELESS.:finger004
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Re: Q&A with Viejo Dinosaur

Bagiant said:
I'll tell you one thing VD, I've lived in Calif. for the last 38 years after living in Jersey for 30 years. Even with all the beautiful beaches in Calif., I still miss the Jersey shore. Used to go fishing out of Shark River inlet for fluke and blues. Loved to walk the boardwalk at night and take in all those smells from the ocean. I know you know what I'm talking about!
Click to expand...

Without a doubt!:cheers
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top