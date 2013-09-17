Q&A with Viejo Dinosaur

How old are you?



I'm 62 years old.



Where are you from originally?



I was born in St. Albans Naval Hospital in Long Island and raised on the South Jersey Shore.



Level of education?



I am a graduate of Southeast Missouri St. in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. My degree is in English Literature and a minor in Journalism. By the way, EOG poster Archie Bunker is also an alumnus of the school. I met him in my last trip to Vegas, and we hit it off quite well.



Speaking of Vegas... What's your favorite casino there?



Well, my two favorite casinos are now torn down- Barbary Coast and Stardust. I always hung out at the Palace Station on Sahara, but now, South Point is where I stay when I'm in Vegas.



You're a former resident of Sin City. When did you live there?



Well, I moved to Vegas from Southern California, after I got out of the service (USMC Officer) in 1979. My very first job there was driving a beer truck. I also became a part-time poker dealer at Palace Station until I went offshore in 1987.



How did you go from Vegas to the "offshore"?



While in Vegas, I worked weekends for Frank Masterana, giving rundowns for weekend games. The Cigar (Ron Sacco) came in one weekend and asked me if I wanted to go to the Dominican Republic. I've never been there before, but since I was going through a divorce, I said sure. I started out clerking and my boss was poster Steak Tartar. I learned a ton. There was no internet in those days and I learned how to write and grade tickets in sports and horses. Later on, we were busted after The Cigar went on 60 Minutes trying to explain to them that the mob was not involved in his operation.



Busted? Did you go to jail?



Yes, I spent 40 days in five federal prisons, one state penitentiary in Puerto Rico, and a Dominican jail. One day I might write a book about it. After being released, I reopened the CRIS book on the Kentucky/Ohio border. We stayed there for 4 months before we ended up moving to the San Francisco Bay area. Eventually, I moved back to Vegas and became the pay and collect guy for Grande and CRIS.



Anything interesting ever happen when you went to pay or collect money?



Nothing too crazy, but traveling on a plane, pre-9/11, with hundreds of thousands of dollars is a rush. Whenever I had to go to San Francisco from Vegas to collect cash, I always took a female companion and had a great time. San Francisco is one of my favorite places, but it's really expensive to live there. Anyway, on one occassion, I had to collect $50K, and got paid in twenties. Not cool.



What's the most money you've ever had on your person during these collections?



The most cash I ever had was $1.2 millon. I had a friend travel with me, and man, we were really nervous. We rented a car from San Francisco to Vegas, and we made sure to obey all traffic rules and speed limits.



That sounds like tons of fun. How long did you do this?



Well, after two years of paying and collecting, I ended up going back to work for Grande in the Dominican Republic. I then made my way over to Costa Rica in 2000 and was the head linesman at BetUS for a year. Those guys were the biggest crooks, so I moved to Skybook and worked with Steak Tartar for one football season. I was let go by the owner because of differences of opinion. Then in 2003, they hired me back as the night guy. From 5 PM to Midnight, I moved lines and did halftimes for all the night action. I left the whole business for Thailand in 2008 and I do not regret my decision.



Do you recall your first ever bet?



My first bet was in 1960, at the age of 9. It took place at the Atlantic City Race Track. I had $2 across on a 2-to-1 shot. It came in and I netted $7. The following year I was selling the Philadelphia Daily News on the Atlantic City Boardwalk and made 3.5 cents on every dime. I thought I was rich. After work, I would proceed to pitch nickels and dimes on street curbs and back alleys. From age 13-21, I caddied at the local golf course and participated in all gambling related activities in the caddy shack.



What was your biggest gambling loss?



My biggest gambling loss was a $25,600 loss in backgammon. That was one game. But my dumbest gambling loss was the day I maxed out a credit card at Imperial Palace back in the 1980s. I was trying to showoff in front of friends. I blew $3,500 in two hours at the dice table, and I was only a $10 bettor.



Who are the greatest gamblers you've known?



The best gambler I ever knew was Chuck Sharpe in the NBA. The best gambler I ever knew, and enjoyed being around, was Dewey Tomko. We played many rounds of golf together and he taught me a lot about gambling on the golf course. He was a great poker player, too. Also, Dink, who has always been respected in the gambling industry. EOG is fortunate he is posting and appearing on the radio show with John Kelly. And last but not least, Billy Baxter... a true gentleman, who I respect a hundred times more than Billy Walters.



What's your favorite place you've lived and why?



The Jersey Shore, where I grew up. I knew at an early age that I had to travel the world, and I've been everywhere except for Europe and Africa. But I still get the most pleasure when returning home, and enjoying the smell and surroundings of the Jersey Shore. Living on or near the ocean is very relaxing.



When did you start posting?



I started posting at the RX around 2004-05. I heard about it while working at CRIS, and Steak Tartar and I told each other we would never, ever post. (LOL) But my work with orphans in Costa Rica got me involved. Thanks to NES.



Name 3 EOG posters you'd love to punch in the face.



The only poster I have truly wanted to punch in the face is carolinakid. I detest racist, illiterate individuals. But, for the most part, I enjoy the back-and-forth internet talk with everyone else.



Name 3 EOG posters you would've loved to book.



I wouldn't be afraid of booking anyone at -110 in all major American sports. Degenerate gamblers like Moldy have no chance. Chasers like Henry Hill also have no chance. I would book every living tout, the Meatman's and Roxxy's of this world have no chance.



What can EOG do to improve?



One thing I would really like is for EOG to have a bash in Vegas next year. There's nothing like getting together with posters and putting a name to their face. Gambling, partying, and telling stories have made for some great times during the RX get-togethers. The guys and gals you meet at these events are amazing. I've never seen a fight break out (like on the forum) at one of these parties. I feel that having a bash would improve forum posting overall. I'd be glad to help put one together if asked.



If your life were a movie, what would the title be?



Live and Learn