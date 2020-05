blueline said: Today they won the 8th @ Hawthorne....jockey Skyler was 3/169 lifetime including 0 for her last 130...mom Kelly was 0/132 lifetime as a trainer.



Good people finally grabbed a win. Click to expand...

The horse must have towered over its rivals on paper.Given the trainer/jockey combo, Yaroslavl won by a neck and paid only $5.80 as the 9/5 favorite in a field of nine.