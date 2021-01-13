READY FOR MY BIGGEST BET EVER? MAN CITY-BRIGHTON

When: January 13th 2021

Where: Manchester, UK (Etihad stadium)

Weather: Light to moderate rain



Most important part WHY:



Manchester City sit 7 points behind the leaders in Manchester United but everybody above them has two games in hand. In the next 5 matches City play less than stellar teams and City manager Pep Guardiola will absolutely, positively no doubt want his team to destroy all these teams including Brighton today at home. From an offensive standpoint as well City have been just rounding into form. There will be NO messing around leading only 1-0 or being tied late in these matches before hitting their brutal part of their schedule in February starting against Liverpool on Feb 6th then Tottenham then Arsenal then champions league round of 16. I 100% have entered the Manchester City's managers mind and know exactly what he wants and is expecting. That is complete domination from a goal perspective to prep for February when shit really goes down.



Final: Alternate total of over 3 goals



I have laid this bet out over multiple books and might do a video at betrivers in Des Plaines, Illinois if they allow me. My friend wants me to play blackjack but I'm not a fan of it.