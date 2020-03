I remember a couple of gags engineered by the Harlem Globetrotters.



There was the bucket of water/confetti, the baseball game on a basketball court and the de-pantsing of an overweight referee.



Not sure the de-pantsing would be allowed in today's politically-correct climate.



Did they ever gag on gay men?



I faintly remember one of the players imitating a gay man and the crowd roaring in laughter.



After all, it was the 1970's.