Rivers Casino nonsense

Have a buddy that has a slot card at Rivers in Des Plaines. They send him an e-mail that he can play virtual slots at their site and here are some credits to play with. Remember this is for fun you can't win or lose real money. He lets his girlfriend play with the credits and she loses them all.

now a box pops up she can buy credits for real money. 7500 credits for $99. Let me say again for real money. You can't ever win real money with these credits.

i would like to know any person who purchased these credits. That would be way dumber than buying football picks from Steve Stevens or Vegas Dave. They should be punched in the face. Maybe it would knock some sense into them.