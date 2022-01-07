Something did not look right in the tenth and final race today at Gulfstream Park

A 30-1 longshot named Canelo led from start to finish and rewarded one player in the Rainbow 6 a payout of more than $1.2 million.



Purse of the race was $43,000.



Opening fraction in the mile turf race was posted at 27 seconds.



Jockey Corey Lanerie rode the winner.



Jock Luis Saez was second aboard the 6/5 favorite and this team only started to run once the victory was sealed for Canelo.



Jock Paco Lopez sat second most of the way atop second choice Golden Indy before finishing third at odds of 7/2.



If it wasn't a predetermined outcome, it looked extremely fishy.



I'll watch the replay one more time.



Canelo paid $67.20 to win.



But the big payout came in the Rainbow 6 to the tune of $1.2 million.