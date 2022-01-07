Something did not look right in the tenth and final race today at Gulfstream Park

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
A 30-1 longshot named Canelo led from start to finish and rewarded one player in the Rainbow 6 a payout of more than $1.2 million.

Purse of the race was $43,000.

Opening fraction in the mile turf race was posted at 27 seconds.

Jockey Corey Lanerie rode the winner.

Jock Luis Saez was second aboard the 6/5 favorite and this team only started to run once the victory was sealed for Canelo.

Jock Paco Lopez sat second most of the way atop second choice Golden Indy before finishing third at odds of 7/2.

If it wasn't a predetermined outcome, it looked extremely fishy.

I'll watch the replay one more time.

Canelo paid $67.20 to win.

But the big payout came in the Rainbow 6 to the tune of $1.2 million.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Opening quarter was posted at 27.21 seconds.

Ridiculously slow, if the teletimer is correct.

Jock Paco Lopez with a stranglehold on his mount into the first turn.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Canelo won the second start of his career by more than three lengths after earning a Beyer Speed Figure of 57 in his career debut on December 23.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
So much for Gulfstream's advertised mandatory payout in tomorrow's Rainbow 6.

They were expecting a pool north of $5 million.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top