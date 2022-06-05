State of the USFL

As much as I really enjoyed this league some thirty something years ago, and as much as I want to see it survive in it's go around , the 2 glaring factors will stop it, and I invite others to also state the more obvious that would only contribute to its demise.



1) Youve got 8 teams representing cities. But who wants to watch football games that are limited to 2 stadiums in Alabama? If I hear New Jersey Generals, like I had season tickets to the first go around, I'd better be at it watching the game in tv in then Giants Stadium, but Legion Field or Protective Stadium? Philadelphia Stars? Send me to Lincoln Financial please! If there's no added sponsorship and Lord knows the NFL is not playing in the spring, this declines the parity and originality and almost feels like varsity teams in the same area going to a little league field



Secondly, have you seen some of these pathetic crowds? I mean come on. Barely 18,000 in week 1? I know you have the perennial home town favorites in the Birmingham Stallions but I know for sure in small market venues, and even larger ones there is an inkling for Springtime football. How is this league going to be fueled by lack of interest and survive. Are they going to be sold this time for around a buck fifty?



I will say this. Ive never witnesses a league before that had more tv sponsorship networks than actual venues. It's more embarrassing than the rules were when Vince would render it and the rules a potential long time success.



By the way that drone has the best chance in sacking the QB.