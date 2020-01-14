Strength of schedule matters Dabo Swinney . . .

. . . Final Sagarin strength of schedule ratings:



LSU: 79.17 (3)



Clemson: 72.07 (47)



I'm happy to see this whiner's team get its' rear kicked metaphorically, but at least he was gracious in the post game news conference.



Also (from Sagarin):



SEC - West: Central Mean 82.78 (1) Simple Average 82.63 (1)



ACC - Atlantic: Central Mean 71.95 (9) Simple Average 73.66 (9)



Both teams are members of their respective divisions, only playing two cross over games each, out of eight conference games.