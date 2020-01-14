Strength of schedule matters Dabo Swinney . . .

F

Foresthill

EOG Senior Member
#1
#1
. . . Final Sagarin strength of schedule ratings:

LSU: 79.17 (3)

Clemson: 72.07 (47)

I'm happy to see this whiner's team get its' rear kicked metaphorically, but at least he was gracious in the post game news conference.

Also (from Sagarin):

SEC - West: Central Mean 82.78 (1) Simple Average 82.63 (1)

ACC - Atlantic: Central Mean 71.95 (9) Simple Average 73.66 (9)

Both teams are members of their respective divisions, only playing two cross over games each, out of eight conference games.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top