Strength of schedule matters Dabo Swinney . . .

. . . Final Sagarin strength of schedule ratings:
LSU: 79.17 (3)
Clemson: 72.07 (47)
I'm happy to see this whiner's team get its' rear kicked metaphorically, but at least he was gracious in the post game news conference.
Also (from Sagarin):
SEC - West: Central Mean 82.78 (1) Simple Average 82.63 (1)
ACC - Atlantic: Central Mean 71.95 (9) Simple Average 73.66 (9)
Both teams are members of their respective divisions, only playing two cross over games each, out of eight conference games.
