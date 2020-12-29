Super Bowl Matchup...

winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
#5
#5
raiders72001 said:
NO is better than GB but not in the cold weather in GB.
Click to expand...
Maybe

But if Da Bears beat Green Bay (and it could happen) and the Saints and Seahawks win - Saints are the #1 seed and now they get the bye and only have to play 2 games in a dome stadium to make the SB. And they also avoid having to beat Green Bay AND Seattle - just OR.

I do think the Saints can go to GB and win. Even is the weather is like what we saw Sunday. Then again I am not objective at all since I have a Saints +600ish ticket to win the NFC made before the season began.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
#8
#8
Jb777 said:
Packers vs Colts
Click to expand...
Kinda brave since right now the Colts are not in the playoffs. I do think they make it when Miami loses to the Bills but right now the Colts are not even invited to the dance. The biggest issue I see is if they get the 7-seed I just can't see Rivers going to Buffalo and winning a game in early January. The Bills D would eat him alive and the cold weather would get to him. Taylor would have to run for 150+ for them to have any chance
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top