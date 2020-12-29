Super Bowl Matchup...

Kinda brave since right now the Colts are not in the playoffs. I do think they make it when Miami loses to the Bills but right now the Colts are not even invited to the dance. The biggest issue I see is if they get the 7-seed I just can't see Rivers going to Buffalo and winning a game in early January. The Bills D would eat him alive and the cold weather would get to him. Taylor would have to run for 150+ for them to have any chance