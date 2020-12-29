Super Bowl Matchup...

But if Da Bears beat Green Bay (and it could happen) and the Saints and Seahawks win - Saints are the #1 seed and now they get the bye and only have to play 2 games in a dome stadium to make the SB. And they also avoid having to beat Green Bay AND Seattle - just OR.
I do think the Saints can go to GB and win. Even is the weather is like what we saw Sunday. Then again I am not objective at all since I have a Saints +600ish ticket to win the NFC made before the season began.
Kinda brave since right now the Colts are not in the playoffs. I do think they make it when Miami loses to the Bills but right now the Colts are not even invited to the dance. The biggest issue I see is if they get the 7-seed I just can't see Rivers going to Buffalo and winning a game in early January. The Bills D would eat him alive and the cold weather would get to him. Taylor would have to run for 150+ for them to have any chance