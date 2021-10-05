Survivor week 5

I'm not in a survivor pool this year but a friend asked for advice. They've already used San Fran, Denver, Carolina and Cincinnati. There's some obvious, logical teams: Tampa, Minnesota, New England, Dallas and Baltimore, who are all favored by 7 or more. The ballsy play? Atlanta. The Jets get their first win, in OT no less, vs Tennessee. The Jets defense was on the field for 93 plays, which is almost the equivalent of a game and a half. Now they get to fly to London. Atlanta is far from any lock, with their terrible D. But will one get a better shot to use them all season?