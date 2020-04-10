Sweden more successful than NYC

Mitigation is a matter of degree. One the one hand you have our draconian measures, quarantining the healthy which has devastated our economy to questionable benefit, on the other hand you have Sweden, which does almost nothing. Perhaps we need more than Sweden and less than us?


Sweden has seen an increase in deaths, but in a nation with the same population as NYC, less in total than NYC in a day. Part of Sweden's spike is a nursing home outbreak. If that is the case, it was Sweden's quarantining that failed, not their failure to lock down the healthy.
 
They could, but there's so few people there, nobody would notice.

Regarding that month old headline on chloroquine, I think it took them time to figure out it needed to be used in conjunction with Zithromax and zinc.
It should really be taken early in the onset, by the time they get to the ICU it's prob too late, Hydroxychloroquine(along with z pack and zinc) apparently block the virus from entering the cells, by the time they're massively invaded it's tough to turn that around.

The best use would be to give it to those high rick individuals right away, since they're more likely to be hospitalized eventually. Younger, healthier people prob dont need it anyway.
 
Newsweek March 6

SOME SWEDISH HOSPITALS HAVE STOPPED USING CHLOROQUINE TO TREAT COVID-19 AFTER REPORTS OF SEVERE SIDE EFFECTS
CDC says use it for malaria
Both adults and children should take one dose of chloroquineper week starting at least 1 week before traveling to the area where malaria transmission occurs. They should take one dose per week while there, and for 4 consecutive weeks after leaving. The weekly dosage for adults is 300mg base (500mg salt).
https://www.cdc.gov/malaria/resources/pdf/fsp/drugs/Chloroquine.pdf
 
It would have been a good test to have certain states or certain counties next to each other with similar cultural and ethnic characteristics have one with mandatory social distancing and crowd limits and the other completely voluntary. I suspect the numbers would not be much different. Sweden was not much different from neighboring countries.
 
The biggest challenge in all of this is how long the country shuts down when the line is flat.

Problem now Global Warming activists now waking up to planet benefits from shutdown and will have Dems supporting a long as possible shutdown.

Reports now California drought over because of Virus. That report has opened a new can of worms.
 
A small silver lining in this whole mess
 
California's heavy rain season already started before virus hit.
 
