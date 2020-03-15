Taking a few weeks off from this situation

Depressing shit watching any news, reading any posting forum and really just going out to see people panic like 2 year olds when they can't buy pasta or dish soap. Getting on a plane tomorrow, I know real daredevil shit, and getting out of the US for 3 weeks. If they close the border on me maybe it's a blessing in disguise. But holy shit this society is a freak show and while I'm sure there is nonsense south of the border, people still have some civility there.

I'd advise you all to take a few weeks off from media and talking nonsense too.
 
I've been wanting to go to Buenos Aires in our winter, their summer, for a while.

Even had this coffee shop picked out on a particular street, which escapes me at the moment, where I would sit on a late summer evening, enjoying the sun still being up and, shall we say, the scenery, while loosely perusing something by Jorge Luis Borges.
 
MrTop

3-4 hour waits at airports
 
My cable package here in Costa Rica features CNN as its only English-speaking channel.

I recently placed all sharp objects in the shed for the next two weeks.

Travel safely, WildBill.
 
