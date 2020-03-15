Taking a few weeks off from this situation

Depressing shit watching any news, reading any posting forum and really just going out to see people panic like 2 year olds when they can't buy pasta or dish soap. Getting on a plane tomorrow, I know real daredevil shit, and getting out of the US for 3 weeks. If they close the border on me maybe it's a blessing in disguise. But holy shit this society is a freak show and while I'm sure there is nonsense south of the border, people still have some civility there.



I'd advise you all to take a few weeks off from media and talking nonsense too.