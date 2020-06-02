Taking shots in NHL futures

Seeing some juicy value on the dogs here to win their conferences. Playing in neutral sites with no crowds will make it so random I'd take a shot at one of the lesser teams, don't see how you can back chalk even if they get a bye. I took the Jets at +2500 on Fan Duel and the Hurricanes at +2000 on Rivers. Crazy good value for teams that have recent experience making long runs in the playoffs. Who else do you guys like?



From Five Dimes:

NHL Eastern Conference

Wed 7/29 7:00PM

playoff format must be completed with all listed teams resuming play during...*

Tampa Bay Lightning +330

Boston Bruins +360

Washington Capitals +575

Pittsburgh Penguins +600

Philadelphia Flyers +620

Toronto Maple Leafs +1000

New York Rangers +1500

Carolina Hurricanes +1800

New York Islanders +2500

Columbus Blue Jackets +2800

Florida Panthers +3300

Montreal Canadiens +3500



NHL Western Conference

Wed 7/29 7:00PM

playoff format must be completed with all listed teams resuming play during...*

Vegas Golden Knights +315

Colorado Avalanche +340

St. Louis Blues +425

Dallas Stars +660

Edmonton Oilers +1200

Arizona Coyotes +1500

Nashville Predators +1500

Minnesota Wild +2000

Calgary Flames +2200

Vancouver Canucks +2200

Winnipeg Jets +2200

Chicago Blackhawks +2500