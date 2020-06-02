Taking shots in NHL futures

Seeing some juicy value on the dogs here to win their conferences. Playing in neutral sites with no crowds will make it so random I'd take a shot at one of the lesser teams, don't see how you can back chalk even if they get a bye. I took the Jets at +2500 on Fan Duel and the Hurricanes at +2000 on Rivers. Crazy good value for teams that have recent experience making long runs in the playoffs. Who else do you guys like?
From Five Dimes:
NHL Eastern Conference
Wed 7/29 7:00PM
playoff format must be completed with all listed teams resuming play during...*
Tampa Bay Lightning +330
Boston Bruins +360
Washington Capitals +575
Pittsburgh Penguins +600
Philadelphia Flyers +620
Toronto Maple Leafs +1000
New York Rangers +1500
Carolina Hurricanes +1800
New York Islanders +2500
Columbus Blue Jackets +2800
Florida Panthers +3300
Montreal Canadiens +3500
NHL Western Conference
Wed 7/29 7:00PM
playoff format must be completed with all listed teams resuming play during...*
Vegas Golden Knights +315
Colorado Avalanche +340
St. Louis Blues +425
Dallas Stars +660
Edmonton Oilers +1200
Arizona Coyotes +1500
Nashville Predators +1500
Minnesota Wild +2000
Calgary Flames +2200
Vancouver Canucks +2200
Winnipeg Jets +2200
Chicago Blackhawks +2500
